A Florida woman who has flown a pro-cop American flag outside her home for years was ordered to remove it from her property after it was deemed “racist.”

Jeff Gaddie of St. Johns County told a local Fox affiliate this week that his daughter has displayed a Blue Lives Matter flag on her front porch for years, but a recent complaint prompted her homeowners association to order its removal. She was told to put in an official request for permission to fly the allegedly “racist” flag and then was denied.

“She called [the HOA] to ask why,” Mr. Gaddiesaid Tuesday. “They told her they had received a complaint that it was considered racist, offensive and anti-Black Lives Matter.”

Mr. Gaddie said it was odd for the homeowners association to treat a pro-law enforcement flag as part of a zero-sum game involving racial politics.

“We’ve got black officers, we’ve got Asian officers, we’ve got every race,” Mr. Gaddie told the station. “I mean for them to say it’s racist, blue is not a race, it’s the furthest thing from it.”

First Coast Association Management told the station that its regulations allow for military-themed flags, although its reporters noticed a variety of products on display.

The family said it would appeal the decision at the next HOA meeting.

