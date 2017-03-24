GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers have signed free agent tackle Ricky Jean-Francois, adding depth to a defensive front depleted in the offseason.

General manager Ted Thompson did not disclose terms of the deal announced on Friday.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound Jean-Francois spent the last two seasons with the Washington Redskins. A seventh-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2009, Jean-Francois’ most productive season came with Indianapolis in 2014, when he had three sacks and started 13 of 16 games.

Datone Jones left the Packers as a free agent for Minnesota. Veteran edge rusher Julius Peppers departed and returned to Carolina.

Defensive tackle Letroy Guion has been suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The Packers this week also re-signed backup running back Christine Michael.

