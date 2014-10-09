The Redskins have agreed to terms with wide receiver Brian Quick, his agents said Friday morning.

Quick, 27, adds depth to a roster that lost its top two wideouts from last season to free agency.

A second-round draft pick of the Rams in 2012, Quick caught 41 passes for 564 yards and three touchdowns last season in Los Angeles. Quick has played in 67 games in his six-year career.

At 6-4 and 209-pounds, Quick will also be another big target in a position group that has added size in the offseason.

Terrelle Pryor, another wide receiver who signed with the Redskins this free agency period, is also 6-4.

Just think of all the fades!

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus