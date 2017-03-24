DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - The University of Minnesota has ordered a review of how it handled allegations of sexual assault involving football players last fall.

Regents chairman Dean Johnson announced at the board’s meeting in Duluth on Friday that the university’s chief auditor will manage the review.

The Star Tribune of Minneapolis reports (http://strib.mn/2nfGQY1 ) that Johnson says the university needs to step back and learn from the case.

The university has been praised and criticized for how it handled allegations by a student who accused multiple players of sexually assaulting her at a postgame party last September.

Although no criminal charges were filed, the university suspended 10 players following an internal investigation. Two were later disciplined, five were cleared and three transferred to other schools.

Johnson says the review should be completed by May.

