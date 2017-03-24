LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming will be in full pads for the first time during spring practice on Saturday in Laramie.

Saturday’s practice will conclude the first of five weeks of spring drills.

The Cowboys held their second day of spring practice on Thursday, with coach Craig Bohl noting progress at wide receiver, linebacker and running back.

Bohl mentioned one potential season-ending injury occurred Thursday to strong safety Anthony Makransky, who may have suffered a torn Achilles tendon.

Makransky was the Cowboys primary backup at strong safety last season and played significant minutes in Wyoming’s Poinsettia Bowl appearance.

