One of Pennsylvania State University’s former presidents was convicted Friday on one count of misdemeanor child endangerment in connection with the wide-ranging pedophilia scandal centered around Jerry Sandusky, the school’s former assistant football coach.

A jury in Harrisburg found Spanier guilty of the single count Friday, but acquitted him on a separate count of child endangerment and a conspiracy charge following about 13 hours of deliberation, the city’s Morning Call newspaper reported.

Spanier, 68, next faces upwards of five years behind bars when sentenced at a date to be determined. He failed to visibly react to Friday’s verdict, multiple outlets reported, and exited the court without commenting.

The Pennsylvania State Attorney’s Office brought charges against Spanier in November 2012 shortly after prosecutors successfully convicted Sandusky in connection with sexually assaulting 10 boys during his lengthy tenure as an assistant football coach under Penn State football head coach Joe Paterno.

Prosecutors alleged that Spanier knew of two related complaints made against Sandusky prior to his 2011 arrest but failed to notify law enforcement. Instead, according to prosecutors, Spanier and two other Penn State administrators decided to discipline Sandusky by barring him from bringing children onto campus, all the while leaving police in the dark.

“The plan resulted in a sea of carnage,” prosecutor Laura Ditka argued, according to the Washington Post. “Somebody should’ve thought about John Doe, whose life was changed because of what they didn’t do.”

Spanier did not testify at trial, but he previously denied knowing about the 1998 and 2001 incidents at the center of the supposed cover-up. Prosecutors introduced evidence during trial suggesting otherwise, including an email message where Spanier suggested the school avoid contacting the state Department of Public Welfare with respect to allegations against Sandusky.

“The verdict, their words and pleas indicate a profound failure of leadership,” the university said in a statement after Friday’s hearing. “And while we cannot undo the past, we have re-dedicated ourselves and our university to act always with the highest integrity, in affirming the shared values of our community.”

