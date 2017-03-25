JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Winners of the 2016 Mississippi-Louisiana Associated Press broadcast, newspaper college competitions were announced Saturday at an awards presentation in Jackson.

AP-member broadcasters and newspapers in both states submitted nearly 2,000 entries in the contests conducted by the Mississippi and Louisiana AP Broadcasters and the Louisiana-Mississippi AP Media Editors. College student journalists from 10 schools submitted nearly 300 entries in the AP contests.

The awards honored exemplary journalistic work published and broadcast in 2016. The AP is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing about 4,000 newspapers and 5,000 broadcasters in the United States.

Winners in Division I newspapers:

Breaking News: First, Whitney Downard, Cheryl Owens and Randy Hammons, The Meridian Star, “Firefighter Dies in Crash”; Second, Lindsey Shelton, The Natchez Democrat, “Flooding Forces Crosby Residents to Flee”; Third, John Surratt, The Vicksburg Post, “Man Jumps to his Death from Interstate 20.”

General News: First, Zack Steen, The Daily Corinthian, “Two Schools’ Final Chapter”; Second, Tim Kalich, The Greenwood Commonwealth, “Is Greenwood Ready for Fluoridation?”; Third, Vershal Hogan, The Natchez Democrat, “County Votes to Take State Flag Down.”

Features: First, Bobby J. Smith, The Daily Corinthian, “Day at the Fair”; Second, Kathryn Eastburn, The Greenwood Commonwealth, “Facebook Justice”; Third, Terri Frazier, The Vicksburg Post, “Jeffery’s Friends.”

Business: First, Kimberly Shelton, The Daily Corinthian, “Soda Shop Pops the Top Off Nostalgia”; Second, Randy Hammons, The Meridian Star, “450 Jobs”; Third, Ernest Herndon, Enterprise-Journal, “Deal Doldrums.”

Continuing Coverage: First, Matt Williamson, Enterprise-Journal, “Summit Church Dispute”; Second, Ernest Herndon, Enterprise-Journal, “Flood Relief”; Third, John Surratt, Terri Frazier and Staff, The Vicksburg Post, “Murder Suspect Escapes.”

Investigative/Public Service: First, Donna Ladd and Imani Khayyam, Jackson Free Press, “A Hunger to Live: Interrupting Violence in Jackson, Miss.”; Second, Maki Somosot and Bridget Mire, The Daily Comet, “Deadly Standoff”; Third, The Vicksburg Post, “Breast Cancer.”

Breaking Sports: First, Ernest Bowker, The Vicksburg Post, “Clinton Knocks WC out of the Playoffs with Overtime Win”; Second, Teddy Renois, Thibodaux Daily Comet, “Family, Friends Thrilled for Orgeron”; Third, Ernest Bowker, The Vicksburg Post, “Vikings’ Ride is Over.”

Sports Enterprise/Feature: First, Davis Potter, The Oxford Eagle, “Oxford Man Makes Name for Himself in Special Olympics”; Second, Ernest Bowker, The Vicksburg Post, “Summer Camps, Social Media Alter the Landscape of Football Recruiting”; Third, Kelly McElroy, The Daily Comet, “Game Changer: Local Coaches Offer Insight into Pat Summitt’s Life, Impact.”

Editorials: First, Jackson Free Press; Second, The Meridian Star; Third, Tim Kalich, The Greenwood Commonwealth.

Personal Columns: First, Kevin Cooper, The Natchez Democrat; Second, David Magee, The Oxford Eagle; Third, Tim Kalich, The Greenwood Commonwealth

Headlines: First, The Daily Corinthian, “Cost of Freon Makes AC Units a Hot Topic, Eaves Dropping, KHS Asked to Steer Clear of Texas Logo”; Second, Tim Reeves, The Vicksburg Post, “Crest Easy”; Third, Matt Williamson, Mack Spencer and Ernest Herndon, Enterprise-Journal, “Irvin Cooks Rice/Railroad Blvd. Grant Derailed/Sawdust & Splinters Loses Edge.”

Layout & Design: First, The Daily Comet; Second, The Daily Comet; Third, Bill Graham, Helen Reynolds and Robbie Robertson, The Meridian Star.

Photo Breaking News: First, Ben Hillyer, The Natchez Democrat, “Early Morning House Fire”; Second, Nicole Hester, The Natchez Democrat, “Two Men Found Dead in Parish”; Third, Bruce Newman, The Oxford Eagle, “House Fire.”

Photo General News: First, Bill Graham, The Meridian Star, ” of The “; Second, Ben Hillyer, The Natchez Democrat, “Bye, Bye Balloons”; Third, Abby Tabor, The Daily Comet, “Finding Home.”

Photo Features: First, Bruce Newman, The Oxford Eagle, “Walk To School”; Second, Abby Tabor, The Daily Comet, “Beauty on the Bayou”; Third, Matt Williamson, Enterprise-Journal, “Dairy Fest Delights.”

Multi-Photo: First, Nicole Hester, The Natchez Democrat, “Faces of the Flood: Crosby Victims Return to Houses”; Second, Courtland Wells, The Vicksburg Post, “Air Show”; Third, Matt Williamson, Enterprise-Journal, “Outside the Walls.”

Portrait/Personality: First, Matt Williamson, Enterprise-Journal, “A March in the Sun”; Second, Courtland Wells, The Vicksburg Post, “Secret Santa”; Third, Nicole Hester, The Natchez Democrat, “I Can Beat You.”

Photo Sports Action: First, Courtland Wells, The Vicksburg Post, “The MVP”; Second, Bruce Newman, The Oxford Eagle, “Ryan Olenek”; Third, Chuck Barnes, Enterprise-Journal, “Parklane Falls to MRA.”

Photo Sports Features: First, Nicole Hester, The Natchez Democrat, “Love of the Game”; Second, Bruce Newman, The Oxford Eagle, “Sugar Rush”; Third, Ernest Bowker, The Vicksburg Post, “At the End of the Day.”

Multimedia Package: First, Ashlee Hill, The Daily Comet, “The Home Front: Local View of World War II”; Second, Ashlee Hill, The Daily Comet, “Black Friday Guide”; Third, Kevinisha Walker and Chris Heller, The Daily Comet, “Relatives of The Massacre Victim Gather in Memory.”

Video: First, Chris Heller, The Daily Comet, “TARC Bell Choir Plays Houma’s Main Library”; Second, Ashlee Hill, The Daily Comet, “Shrimpers See Good Shrimp, Bad Prices in Opening Week of Season”; Third, Ashlee Hill, The Daily Comet, “Main Stage Lounge Orlando Benefit Night.”

Winners in Division II newspapers:

Breaking News: First, The News-Star, “Region deluged”; Second, Guilbeau Glenn, The Daily Advertiser, “LSU Fires Les Miles”; Third, Caleb Bedillion and William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, “Shumpert Grand Jury.”

General News: First, Emily Fontenot, The American Press, “Trump Country”; Second, Jacob Batte and Maki Somosot, The Courier, “Gun Control”; Third, Zack Orsborn, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, “Mississippi Buffering.”

Features: First, Megan Wyatt, The Daily Advertiser, “Second Chances”; Second, Kevinisha Walker, The Courier, “A Last Run”; Third, Kristin Askelson, The Daily Advertiser, “It’s Hard to Beat Cajuns Baseball Fans.”

Business: First, Haskel Burns, The Hattiesburg American, “Working to Buck Financial Trends”; Second, Dennis Seid, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, “Hancock Closing”; Third, Derek Russell, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, “Pure Imagination.”

Continuing Coverage: First, Crystal Stevenson, The American Press, “Trial of Ex-Priest”; Second, The Daily Advertiser, “Acadiana Flooding”; Third, Caleb Bedillion and William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, “Shumpert Shooting Coverage.”

Investigative/Public Service: First, Michaela Morris and William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, “Opioid Series”; Second, Maki Somosot and Bridget Mire, The Courier, “Stuck in Jail”; Third, Megan Wyatt, The Daily Advertiser, “Red Cross Fails Flooding Victims.”

Breaking Sports: First, Glenn Guilbeau, The Daily Advertiser, “LSU to Host Gators, then Play Second Straight at Florida”; Second, Jason Munz, The Hattiesburg American, “Monken Moving On”; Third, Sean Isabella, The News-Star, “Tech Names NSU’s Brooke Stoehr as New Women’s Hoops Coach.”

Sports Enterprise/Feature: First, Sean Isabella, The News-Star, “The Fobbs Playbook: A Guide to Revival”; Second, The Hattiesburg American, “100 Years of Southern Miss Football”; Third, Kelly McElroy, The Courier, “Local man in running to grace front of national magazine.”

Editorials: First, Erin Kosnac, The Hattiesburg American; Second, Michael Gorman, The Courier; Third, Robyn Jackson, The Hattiesburg American.

Personal Columns: First, Kevin Foote, The Daily Advertiser; Second, Jim Gazzolo, The American Press; Third, Derek Russell, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.

Headlines: First, The Courier, “Tragedies”; Second, The Courier, “Headlines: Our Nation”; Third, Pamela Seal, The American Press, “Orchid Rooted Pawfection.”

Layout & Design: First, Donna Price, The American Press, “Roundabouts Promise Fuel”; Second, Nicole Moller, The American Press, “RV Flow Guilott”; Third, The Courier, “Tragedies.”

Photo Breaking News: First, Scott Clause, The Daily Advertiser, “Baton Rouge Police Shooting”; Second, Adam Robison, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, “Going in the Hard Way”; Third, Rick Hickman, The American Press, “Aftermath.”

Photo General News: First, Thomas Wells, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, “Veterans Day”; Second, Lee Celano, The Daily Advertiser, “Officer Matthew Gerald Funeral”; Third, Scott Clause, The Daily Advertiser, “Matthew Gerald Funeral Procession.”

Photo Features: First, Adam Robison, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, “Bike Rodeo”; Second, Hannah Baldwin, The News-Star, “A Bouncing Good Time”; Third, Thomas Wells, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, “Finding Shade.”

Multi-Photo: First, Lauren Wood, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, “Greater Access”; Second, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, “Graduation Day”; Third, Kirk Meche, The American Press, “Texas Relays.”

Portrait/Personality: First, Rick Hickman, The American Press, “Running”; Second, Rick Hickman, The American Press, “Step Up for Downs”; Third, Bonnie Bolden, The News-Star, “I don’t Look Broken, but I have Been’.”

Photo Sports Action: First, Thomas Wells, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, “Hanging on Until Help Arrives!”; Second, Danna Chiasson, The Courier, “Tied at the Top”; Third, Rick Hickman, The American Press, “Out of Reach.”

Photo Sports Features: First, Thomas Wells, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, “Don’t Feed the Mascots!”; Second, Hannah Baldwin, The News-Star, “West Loses Title”; Third, Thomas Wells, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, “Fall Football.”

Multimedia Package: First, Sean Isabella, The News-Star, “The Fobbs Playbook: A Guide to Revival”; Second, Ashlee Hill, The Courier, “The Home Front: Local View of World War II”; Third, Bob Lenox, The News-Star, “Overwhelmed: Floods Ravage Fragile System.”

Video: First, Hannah Baldwin, The News-Star, “Four Hours to Showtime”; Second, Brett Hudson and Hannah Baldwin, The News-Star, “Player vs. Reporter: Quarterback”; Third, Lauren Wood, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, “Cliff Wilson Swimming Milestone.”

Winners in Division III newspapers:

Breaking News: First, The Times-Picayune, “The Killing of Will Smith”; Second, Jerry Mitchell, The Clarion-Ledger, “Two Nuns Fatally Stabbed”; Third, The Advocate, “Three Officers Killed, Three Wounded in Shootout.”

General News: First, Sarah Fowler and Bracey Harris, The Clarion-Ledger, “Aftermath of Shootings: Unease all Around”; Second, Ramon Antonio Vargas, The Advocate, “Call for Unity”; Third, Anna Wolfe, The Clarion-Ledger, “Reacts to Police Shootings.”

Features: First, Ted Jackson, The Times-Picayune, “Isle de Jean Charles - Island in Crisis”; Second, Jed Lipinski, The Times-Picayune, “Shucker for a day: Oysters, Immigrants and an Aching Back”; Third, Judy Bergeron, The Advocate, “Deeply Rooted’: LPB Profiles Seed, Story Preserver John Coykendall.”

Business: First, Richard Thompson, The Advocate, “Louisiana Ports Miss Boat on $79 Million”; Second, Justin Vicory, The Sun Herald, “New Overtime Regulaitons Mean Stark Changes”; Third, Ted Griggs, The Advocate, “Black Gold, Red Ink.”

Continuing Coverage: First, The Advocate, “The Great Flood of 2016”; Second, Margaret Baker, The Sun Herald, “Transgender Teen Murder”; Third, The Advocate, “A Violent Time in July.”

Investigative/Public Service: First, Jerry Mitchell, The Clarion-Ledger, “Gone: The Felix Vail Saga”; Second, Gordon Russell and Maya Lau, The Advocate, “Are Criminals Guarding the Criminals?”; Third, Jonathan Bullington and Richard Webster, The Times-Picayune, “The New Orleans Gun Pipeline.”

Breaking Sports: First, Ross Dellenger, The Advocate, “Les Miles Fired”; Second, Jeff Duncan, The Times-Picayune, “Jrue Holiday to Miss Start of Pelicans Season as Pregnant Wife Faces Brain Surgery”; Third, Hugh Kellenberger, The Clarion-Ledger, “Laremy Tunsil Admits Taking OM Money.”

Sports Enterprise/Feature: First, Will Sammon, The Clarion-Ledger, “Refusing to let his Past Beat him”; Second, Will Sammon, The Clarion-Ledger, “Teen Knows Recruiting Secrets”; Third, Diana Samuels, The Times-Picayune, “Fighting her Way to the Olympics: What it’s Like to be a 14-Year-Old Champion Boxer.”

Editorials: First, Danny Heitman, The Advocate; Second, Lanny Keller, The Advocate; Third, Sam Hall, The Clarion-Ledger.

Personal Columns: First, Katie Eubanks, The Clarion-Ledger; Second, Jarvis DeBerry, The Times-Picayune; Third, Paul Hampton, The Sun Herald.

Headlines: First, Charles Chauff, The Advocate, “Brow-Wow-Wow, Songs in the Key of Laugh, Pumps and Circumstance”; Second, Chris Martin, The Advocate; Third, Phil Womack, The Advocate.

Layout & Design: First, Susan Langenhennig, Anne Webbeking and Ted Jackson, The Times-Picayune, “The Elegance of Ferns: Prehistoric Plants Add Grace and Beauty to a Metairie Backyard”; Second, Chris Martin, The Advocate, “Godspeed, The Right Direction, Open the Eyes of America”; Third, Susan Langenhennig, Ann Maloney and Adriana Garcia, The Times-Picayune, “Chop Like a Chef: Justin Devillier and Other Local Chefs Pick Cutlery that’s a Cut Above.”

Photo Breaking News: First, Brianna Paciorka, The Advocate, “Police Officers Tackle and Arrest Protestors”; Second, Matthew Hinton, The Advocate, “Duke Protester at Dillard University”; Third, Travis Sprading, The Advocate, “Floodwater Rescue.”

Photo General News: First, Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate, “Parents Weep”; Second, David Grunfeld, The Times-Picayune, “Alton Sterling’s Funeral in Baton Rouge”; Third, Ted Jackson, The Times-Picayune, “Defiant Flood Survivor.”

Photo Features: First, Travis Spradling, The Advocate, “Angola Rodeo”; Second, Brett Duke, The Times-Picayune, “Jump”; Third, John Fitzhugh, The Sun Herald, “Mardi Gras Kid.”

Multi-Photo: First, Ted Jackson, The Times-Picayune, “Louisiana Flooding”; Second, Ted Jackson, The Times-Picayune, “Isle de Jean Charles - Island in Crisis”; Third, Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune, “Baton Rouge Police Shooting and Protests.”

Portrait/Personality: First, Ted Jackson, The Times-Picayune, “Brave Young Flooding Survivor”; Second, Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune, “Barbershop in Central City”; Third, Leslie Westbrook, The Advocate, “Seventh Bishop of Lafayette.”

Photo Sports Action: First, Matthew Hinton, The Advocate, “Hail Mary Interception”; Second, Bill Feig, The Advocate, “Losing his Helmet”; Third, The Advocate, “High Flying.”

Photo Sports Features: First, Leslie Westbrook, The Advocate, “Taking the Field”; Second, Brett Duke, The Times-Picayune, “State Champions”; Third, Michael DeMocker, The Times-Picayune, “Sack Happy.”

Multimedia Package: First, Jerry Mitchell and Staff, The Clarion-Ledger, “Gone: The Felix Vail Saga”; Second, Diana Samuels, The Times-Picayune, “The Southern Girls Project”; Third, Wesley Muller, John Fitzhugh and Christopher Bostick, The Sun Herald, “Fostering Secrets.”

Video: First, Ted Jackson, The Times-Picayune, “Isle de Jean Charles - Island in Crisis”; Second, Ted Jackson, The Times-Picayune, “Cajuns Respond to Louisiana Flood of 2016 with Self Reliance”; Third, Andrew Boyd, The Times-Picayune, “Ghost Bikes and their Builders.”

Frank Allen Excellence in Writing Award: Jerry Mitchell, The Clarion-Ledger, “Gone: The Felix Vail Saga.”

C.P. Liter Excellence in Photography Award: Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate, “Parents Weep.”

Winners in Mississippi-Louisiana Radio:

Feature Story: First, Paul Boger, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, “Mixed Feelings Over Guns in Church Bill”; Second, Desare Frazier, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, “The First Grammy Museum Outside of LA Opens in the Delta”; Third, Gina Carter-Simmers, WJSU-FM, “Audra McDonald.”

Sports Story: First, Rob Jay, WJSU-FM, “Muhammad Ali”; Second, Dave Cohen and Jeff Palermo, WWL-AM/FM, “Wild Season for the Tigers sees Miles Fired and Coach ‘O’ Arrives”; Third, Breck Riley, Josh West and Chris Ebelhar, WCKK-FM/WLIN-FM, “Graphic Edge Bowl Recap.”

Sportscast or Sports Program: First, Steve Geller, WWL-AM/FM, “Saints Ground Seahawks and on Halloween Tigers Prepare for ‘Bama”; Second, Sam Wells and Jay White, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, “MPB’S Season Pass: Meet David Francis”; Third, Sports Staff, WCKK-FM/WLIN-FM, “2016 Graphic Edge Bowl Broadcast.”

Use of Sound: First, Dave Cohen, WWL-AM/FM, “Barrage of Bullets Ring out as Sniper Kills Cops”; Second, Dave Cohen, WWL-AM/FM, “Cops Kill Suspect, and it’s Caught on Video”; Third, Breck Riley, WCKK-FM/WLIN-FM, “Big Red Wins State Championship.”

Multimedia Story: First, Ian Hoch and Scott Colomb, WWL-AM/FM, “Remembering Hokie: A Great Man, Broadcaster, Saints Player and LSU Star”; Second, Breck Riley and Markeith Selmon, WCKK-FM/WLIN-FM, “Big Red Band Wins State Championship.”

Documentary/Series of stories: First, Desare Frazier, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, “MS Opioid Epidemic Mirror’s Nation’s Struggle with Prescription Pill and Heroin Abuse E”; Second, Gina Carter-Simmers, WJSU-FM, “Reflections: African American Poets”; Third, Evelina Burnett, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, “Child Welfare in Crisis.”

Public Affairs Reporting: First, Desare Frazier, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, “A Foundation Named After Fannie Lou Hamer is Fighting Cancer Door-to-Door”; Second, Breck Riley and Doyle Goss, WCKK-FM/WLIN-FM, “Kosciusko Responds to Race Relations and Violence”; Third, Dwain Doty, WJSU-FM, “Kamau Bell Interview.”

Breaking News: First, Dave Cohen, WWL-AM/FM, “Sniper Kills Cops”; Second, Dave Cohen, WWL-AM/FM, “Cops Kill, Protest Follow”; Third, Dwain Doty, WJSU-FM, “Bernie Sanders Protesters.”

Newscast: First, Mississippi Public Broadcasting; Second, Chris Miller, Dave Cohen and David Blake, WWL-AM/FM; Third, Breck Riley, WCKK-FM/WLIN-FM.

Achievement: First, Desare Frazier, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, “MS Opioid Epidemic Mirror’s Nation’s Struggle with Prescription Pill and Heroin Abuse E”; Second, Chris Miller, Dave Cohen and Jim Hanzo, WWL-AM/FM; Third, Evelina Burnett, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, “Child Welfare in Crisis.”

Winners TV Division II Louisiana:

Franchise Reporting: First, Mark Klein, KALB-TV, “Down Home Louisiana”; Second, Lacey Sharp, Chris Brown and Pete Sousa, KNOE-TV, “8 Ways to Care”; Third, Jillian Corder, KPLC-TV, “Cold Case: 1987 Unsolved Homicide.”

Feature Story: First, Jillian Corder and Antoine Aaron, KPLC-TV, “Angels at McDonald’s - A Homeless Woman’s Story of Friendship”; Second, Grace Carson, KALB-TV, “Garbage Man Kid PKG”; Third, Britney Glaser, KPLC-TV, “Overcomers: Luke Burnham.”

Sports Story: First, Brady Renard, KPLC-TV, “Sports Person of the Week: Hayes Fawcett”; Second, Aaron Dietrich, KNOE-TV, “A Brother’s Gift”; Third, Chet Davis, KATC-TV, “Remembering Ross Granger.”

Sportscast or Sports Program: First, Brady Renard, Mike Gaither and Max McGee, KPLC-TV, “Touchdown Live Playoff Preview”; Second, Aaron Dietrich, KNOE-TV, “Preseason Blitz Special”; Third, Aaron Dietrich, Patrick Clay and Alan Donald, KNOE-TV, “Road to the Dome.”

News Photography: First, Breanna Molloy, KATC-TV, “What’s Your Story- Butte La Rose”; Second, Jason Rivera, KPLC-TV, “Britney’s Response”; Third, Lacey Sharp and Alan Donald, KNOE-TV, “Alligators in the Arklamiss.”

Multimedia Story: First, KPLC-TV, “2016 Year in Review”; Second, Tina Macias, Jim Hummel and Justin Terro, KATC-TV, “”Shots Fired”- Gun Crimes by the Numbers”; Third, Tim Bragg, KNOE-TV, “Quinton Tellis Charged with Murder.”

Documentary: First, Breanna Molloy, KATC-TV, “Cuban Connection”; Second, Nick Picht, Justin Page and Staff, KNOE-TV, “Drier Ground (Multi-part series).”

Public Affairs Reporting: First, KATC-TV, “August Floods”; Second, Chris Brown, Bob Walters and Staff, KNOE-TV, “8 Hours of Caring”; Third, Britney Glaser, KPLC-TV, “The New Family Tree.”

General News Story: First, Breanna Molloy, KATC-TV, “Isle De Jean Charles”; Second, Dalfred Jones and Conrad Hertzock, KLFY-TV, “Alton Sterling Protests Continue”; Third, Sherman Desselle, KALB-TV, “Project Rebuild: The Road to Recovery.”

Breaking News: First, KATC-TV, “Baton Rouge Officer-Involved Shootings”; Second, Chris Brown, Kara Bridges and Staff, KNOE-TV, “Devastating Ark-La-Miss Flooding”; Third, Tim Bragg, Nick Picht and Staff, KNOE-TV, “Two Sheriff’s Deputies Shot in the Line of Duty.”

Investigative Reporting: First, Jim Hummel, Justin Terro and Tina Macias, KATC-TV, “”Shots Fired”- Gun Crimes by the Numbers”; Second, Tim Bragg, KNOE-TV, “Behind Closed Doors”; Third, Tim Bragg, KNOE-TV, “The Kill Pen.”

Breaking Weather: First, KATC-TV, “August Floods”; Second, KLFY-TV, “Acadiana Historic Flooding.”

Weathercast: First, Daniel Phillips, KATC-TV; Second, Tom Pearson, KNOE-TV, “March First0th 5PM”; Third, Trevor Sonnier, KALB-TV.

Daytime Newscast: First, Nicole Cross, Tim Lavigne and Staff, KNOE-TV; Second, Jared Haynes, Richie Mills and Staff, KATC-TV; Third, KNOE-TV.

Evening Newscast: First, Marina Gelpi, Kara Bridges and Staff, KNOE-TV”; Second, Olivia Blanchard and Staff, KATC-TV; Third, Chris Brown, Kara Bridges and Staff, KNOE-TV.

Achievement: First, KNOE-TV, “Devastating Ark-La-Miss Flooding”; Second, Chris Brown, Justin Page and Staff, KNOE-TV, “The Arrest of Mr. Wonder”; Third, KPLC-TV, “March Flooding.”

Winners in TV Division II Mississippi:

Franchise Reporting: First, Amanda LaBrot, Mike McDaniel and Whitney Argenbright, WDAM-TV, “On Your Side: Asking the Difficult”; Second, Amanda Labrot, Whitney Argenbright and Lauren Coleman, WDAM-TV, “Education Investigations”; Third, Candace Barnette and Emily Paul, WTOK-TV, “Behind the FBI: Shooting to Kill, SWAT Team Tools.”

Feature Story: First, Allie Martin, WCBI-TV, “Downtown Musician”; Second, Mike Russell, WLOV-TV, “Food to Go”; Third, Karrie Brown, WDAM-TV, “Ellie Dahmer: Taking a Stand.”

Sports Story: First, Stephen Robinson, WXVT-TV, “Team Hunter”; Second, Taylor Curet, WDAM-TV, “Kendall Breland 1st Female TD”; Third, Andy Lee, WTVA-TV, “Drake West.”

Sportscast or Sports Program: First, WTVA-TV, “Friday Night Fever”; Second, Jonathan Marshall and Taylor Curet, WDAM-TV, “Gametime Football Coverage”; Third, Stephen Robinson, WXVT-TV.

News Photography: First, Ryan Moore, WDAM-TV, “Photography Montage”; Second, Jeffrey May, WTOK-TV, “Collinsville Tornado Damage after the Storm”; Third, Ryan Moore, WDAM-TV, “Covington County Drug Round Up.”

Multimedia Story: First, Erin Lowrey and Staff, WDAM-TV, “Timeline: A Review of the Kenneth Fairley Trial”; Second, Erin Lowrey and Staff, WDAM-TV, “Mississippi Flood Relief”; Third, Kathryn Miller and Staff, WDAM-TV, “MS Woman’s Bible Illustrations go Viral.”

Documentary: First, Emily Leonard, Jim Bruce and Alvin Ivy, WTVA-TV, “Kids and Guns”; Second, Ryan Moore, WDAM-TV, “Thin Blue Line”; Third, Karrie Brown, WDAM-TV, “Ellie Dahmer: Taking a Stand.”

Public Affairs Reporting: First, WDAM-TV, “Preparing the Pine Belt- Hurricane Special”; Second, Andrea Williams, WTOK-TV, “Creek Causing Concern for Residents”; Third, Allie Martin, WCBI-TV, “Allie Martin True Blue.”

General News Story: First, Karrie Brown, WDAM-TV, “Cost of Zika”; Second, Symone Woolridge, WTVA-TV, “Our Lives Matter”; Third, Amanda LaBrot, WDAM-TV, “Medical Data Breach.”

Breaking News: First, WTOK-TV, “Coverage of Chunky Fatal Hayride Accident”; Second, WTOK-TV, “Apartment Shooting Death Breaking News Coverage”; Third, Amanda LaBrot, WDAM-TV, “Collapsing Wall.”

Investigative Reporting: First, Mike McDaniel, Whitney Argenbright and Nick Ortego, WDAM-TV, “On Your Side Investigation: Stuck with the Tab”; Second, Amanda LaBrot, WDAM-TV, “On Your Side Investigation: Pensions for Prisoners”; Third, Amanda LaBrot, WDAM-TV, “On Your Side Investigation: Wasteful Spending.”

Breaking Weather: First, Amicia Ramsey, WTOK-TV, “Shubuta Flooding Coverage”; Second, Tom Williams, WTOK-TV, “Collinsville Tornado”; Third, Ryan Moore, WDAM-TV, “Sylvarena Tornado Whip.”

Weathercast: First, Matt Laubhan, WTVA-TV; Second, Matt Laubhan, WLOV-TV; Third, Matt Laubhan, WTVA-TV.”

Daytime Newscast: First, WDAM-TV; Second, WDAM-TV; Third, WTOK-TV.

Evening Newscast: First, Craig Ford, Matt Laubhan and Dave Bauer, WTVA-TV; Second, WTOK-TV; Third, WTOK-TV.

Achievement: First, Derek Rogers, MC Sullivan and James Parker, WCBI-TV, “Those Boys From State”; Second, Amanda Labrot, Ryan Moore and Quentis Jones, WDAM-TV, “On Your Side- Asking the Difficult Questions”; Third, WDAM-TV, “Preparing the Pine Belt- Hurricane Special.”

Winners in TV Division I Louisiana:

Franchise Reporting: First, FOX 8 Defenders, WVUE-TV, “FOX 8 Defenders - Home Squatters”; Second, Charles Divins and Jeremy Burson, WDSU-TV, “Making a Difference”; Third, Rick Rowe, KTBS-TV, “Promise Of Hope Series.”

Feature Story: First, Thanh Truong and Tom Moore, WWL-TV, “ALS Support Group”; Second, Dave McNamara, WVUE-TV, “Heart of Louisiana”; Third, Rick Portier, WAFB-TV, “Santa’s Elves.”

Sports Story: First, Fletcher Mackel and Dalton Reinhart, WDSU-TV, “Grandfather Chases Wild Dream”; Second, Rick Rowe, KTBS-TV, “Tre Davious White”; Third, Travers Mackel and Megan Mackel, WDSU-TV, “From Rural Louisiana to Rio.”

Sportscast or Sports Program: First, Fletcher Mackel and Sharief Ishaq, WDSU-TV, “Saints 50th Anniversary Special”; Second, Fletcher Mackel and Sharief Ishaq, WDSU-TV, “Kentucky Derby Special”; Third, Steve Schneider, WAFB-TV.

News Photography: First, Chris Sasser and Brittany Weiss, WBRZ-TV, “Moving Day”; Second, Rick Rowe, KTBS-TV, “Autumn Morning”; Third, Adam Copus, WWL-TV, “French Quarter Poet for Hire.”

Multimedia Story: First, Sam Winstrom, WWL-TV, “Weeks Later, Lafayette Farm Still Surrounded by Flood Water”; Second, Brian Lukas, WWL-TV, “Photographer’s Lens: Witnessing a Rescue”; Third, Mark Chapman and Clint Durrett, WDSU-TV, “360 Café du Monde.”

Documentary: First, Kiran Chawla, Robert Hollins and Matt Stanley, WAFB-TV, “Kim’s Foreshadow”; Second, Scott Walker and Megan Mackel, WDSU-TV, “Steve Gleason: The Journey”; Third, Lee Zurik, Jon Turnipseed and Tom Wright, WVUE-TV, “Medical Waste.”

Public Affairs Reporting: First, Lee Zurik, Jon Turnipseed and Tom Wright, WVUE-TV, “Degree of Debt”; Second, Doug Warner and Clay Ostarly, KSLA-TV, “Into the Storm”; Third, Meg Gatto, WVUE-TV, “Second Chances.”

General News Story: First, Chris Nakamoto and Chris Sasser, WBRZ-TV, “The Hunt for Child Predators”; Second, Brittany Weiss, Chris Sasser and Amanda Stevenson, WBRZ-TV, “Sleep Deprivation”; Third, Heath Allen and Dolly Narhi, WDSU-TV, “Nudist Camp.”

Breaking News: First, WAFB-TV, “BRPD Officers Ambushed and Killed”; Second, WVUE-TV, “Convent/Laplace Tornadoes”; Third, WDSU-TV, “Baton Rouge Police Shootings.”

Investigative Reporting: First, Chris Nakamoto, Joseph McCoy and Michael Shingleton, WBRZ-TV, “Reporter’s Unlawful Arrest”; Second, T.J. Pipitone and David Hammer, WWL-TV, “Yenni Sexting Investigation”; Third, Lee Zurik, Jon Turnipseed and Tom Wright, WVUE-TV, “Medical Waste.”

Breaking Weather: First, WVUE-TV, “Convent/Laplace Tornadoes”; Second, WDSU-TV, “Devastating Flooding”; Third, WDSU-TV, “February Tornadoes.”

Weathercast: First, Shelby Latino, WVUE-TV; Second, Margaret Orr, WDSU-TV; Third, Steve Caparotta, WAFB-TV.

Daytime Newscast: First, Heather Phung and Staff, WAFB-TV; Second, Joe Rawley, Jannette Zorrilla and Staff, WVUE-TV; Third, Staff, WBRZ-TV.

Evening Newscast: First, Heather Phung and Staff, WAFB-TV; Second, Dannah Sauer, Rhonda Grzych and Staff, WVUE-TV; Third, Vanessa Johnson and Jeffery Sanders, WDSU-TV.

Achievement: First, WAFB-TV; Second, Lee Zurik, Jon Turnipseed and Tom Wright, WVUE-TV; Third, WVUE-TV.

Louisiana Newsperson of the Year: First, Travers Mackel, WDSU-TV; Second, Kiran Chawla, WAFB-TV; Third, Aaron Dietrich, KNOE-TV.

Winners in TV Division I Mississippi:

Franchise Reporting: First, Allie Ware and Lanis Leggett, WAPT-TV, “Training Day: All Access”; Second, Mike Sands, WDBD-TV, “Fox40 Feedback”; Third, Andrew Harrison, Justin Burks and Andrew Quinn, WJTV-TV, “What’s Working.”

Feature Story: First, Danielle Avitable and Justin Burks, WJTV-TV, “Museum of Love”; Second, David Elliott, WLOX-TV, “Mississippi Blues Trail”; Third, Natay Holmes, WJTV-TV, “Casket Floated Away.”

Sports Story: First, Tyler Greever, WJTV-TV, “Northwest Rankin’s Superfan”; Second, Tyler Bouldin, WLOX-TV, “Resilient Rhodes”; Third, TJ Werre, WJTV-TV, “Holmes Cheerleader.”

Sportscast or Sports Program: First, Josh Jackson, Ashley ShahAhmadi and Marcus Hunter, WAPT-TV, “Blitz First6”; Second, Josh Jackson, Ashley ShahAhmadi and Marcus Hunter, WAPT-TV, “Blitz First6”; Third, Chris Hudgison, Rachel Richlinski and Jeff Barker, WLBT-TV, “The End Zone Opening Drive.”

News Photography: First, Walt Grayson, WLBT-TV, “Steam Mill”; Second, Mike Evans, WDBD-TV, “Garden of Hope”; Third, Drew Hall, WJTV-TV.

Multimedia Story: First, Eric Walker, JSU-TV, “Medical Drones”; Second, Angela Williams, WAPT-TV; Third, WLOX-TV, “Unity Rally.”

Documentary: First, Jerome DeLoach and Howard Ballou, WLBT-TV, “Autograph for the Ages”; Second, Trang Pham-Bui, WLOX-TV, “Foster Care Crisis”; Third, Eric Walker, JSU-TV, “Pro Life vs Women’s Health.”

Public Affairs Reporting: First, Patrice Clark and Karlos Sanders, WLBT-TV, “Flooded and Forgotten”; Second, Eric Walker, JSU-TV, “Deadly Police Chase”; Third, Kathryn Rodenmeyer, Dr. Rick deShazo and Teresa Collier, MPB-TV, “A Plan to Survive.”

General News Story: First, Cassie Archebelle and Darren Hosch, WLOX-TV, “D’Juan Holloway”; Second, Ross Adams and Lamonte Brown, WAPT-TV, “Rifles and Rights”; Third, Ross Adams, Alex Adley and James Foster, WAPT-TV, “Voter ID Scanners or Not.”

Breaking News: First, WJTV-TV, “JPD Manhunt”; Second, WLOX-TV, “DeNardo Death”; Third, Caray Grace, WLOX-TV, “Homicide Vehicle Found.”

Investigative Reporting: First, A.J. Giardina, WLOX-TV, “Sewage Issues”; Second, Beth Alexander and Andrew Nomura, WJTV-TV, “Open Records in MS”; Third, David Jackson, C. J. Lemaster and John Matthews, WLBT-TV, “Out of Order.”

Breaking Weather: First, Dave Roberts, Michael Haynes and Maggie Wade-Dixon, WLBT-TV; Second, Wesley Williams, WLOX-TV.

Weathercast: First, Dave Roberts, WLBT-TV; Second, Andrew Wilson, WLOX-TV; Third, Dave Roberts, WLBT-TV.

Daytime Newscast: First, WLOX-TV.

Evening Newscast: First, Melissa Faith Payne, Mike Sands and Daniel Hill, WDBD-TV; Second, WLOX-TV.

Achievement: First, WJTV-TV, “D.A. Robert Smith Arrested”; Second, WLOX-TV, “Keeping You Safe Campaign”; Third, Eric Walker, Darrell Lovett and Keith Collins, JSU-TV, “Jackson Airport Takeover.”

Mississippi Newsperson of the Year-TV: Ryan Moore, WDAM-TV.

Mississippi Newsperson of the Year-Radio: Breck Riley, WCKK-FM/WLIN-FM.

Mississippi AP Broadcasters Hall of Fame 2016 inductees: Rodney Billingsley, WLOX-TV (posthumously); Melanie Christopher, WJTV-TV; David Hartman, WAPT-TV; Craig Ford, WTVA-TV.

Best of Region Awards Louisiana-Mississippi:

Best of Region-Breaking News: WAFB-TV, “BRPD Officers Ambushed and Killed.”

Best of Region-Investigative: Jim Hummel, Justin Terro and Tina Macias, KATC-TV, “”Shots Fired- Gun Crimes by the Numbers.”

Best of the Region-Achievement: Derek Rogers, MC Sullivan and James Parker, WCBI-TV, “Those Boys from State.”

Best of Region-Evening Newscast: Marina Gelpi, Kara Bridges and Staff, KNOE-TV.

Best of Region-Daytime Newscast: Heather Phung and Staff, WAFB-TV.

The Frank Allen Award for Excellence in News Writing: Jerry Mitchell of The Clarion-Ledger for “Gone: The Felix Vail Saga.”

The C.P. Liter Award for Excellence in Photography: Hilary Scheinuk of The Advocate for “Parents Weep.”

First Amendment Award of Excellence, recognizing effective use of public records in reporting to shed light on an important community matter and to effect public policy change:

Geoff Pender and the staff of The Clarion-Ledger, “Public Office, Private Gain.”

Winners in College Competition for Newspapers:

Breaking/Spot News: First, The Daily Mississippian-University of Mississippi, “Ole Miss student’s Viral Comment Leads to Community Protest”; Second, Nick Reimann, The Maroon-Loyola University, “Chaos Erupts as David Duke Debates at Dillard”; Third, Lawson Box, Loyola Student News Service, “Restaurant Workers say New Orleans Parking Fee Hike Hits them Hardest.”

Enterprise/Investigative: First, Clara Turnage, The Daily Mississippian-University of Mississippi, “Confronting the Trust Deficit”; Second, Xavier Herald - Xavier University of Louisiana, “2016 Student Customer Satisfaction Survey Generates Sweeping Changes”; Third, Bria Gremillion and Eddie Bynog, The Southern Digest-Southern University, “Short Changed: Custodial Leadership Frustrated with Lingering Pay Issues.”

Sports Breaking News: First, Julius Kizzee, Student Printz-University of Southern Mississippi, “Hopson Replaces Monken: Former USM Coordinator Returns as Head Coach”; Second, Julius Kizzee, Student Printz-University of Southern Mississippi, “University Upgrades Locker Room at $First.4 Million Price Tag”; Third, Taylor Rayburn, The Reflector-Mississippi State University, “Abdul Ado Ruled Ineligible for 2016-2017 Season.”

Sports Enterprise/Feature: First, Brian Scott Rippee, The Daily Mississippian-University of Mississippi, “Ole Miss basketball: A team that Spreads Across the Map”; Second, Sean Brennan, Loyola Student News Service, “Destrehan Standout Player has her Eye on Basketball Title”; Third, Gabe Garza, The Maroon-Loyola University, “College Athletes Strive to go Pro.”

Feature: First, Clara Turnage, The Daily Mississippian-University of Mississippi, “A Beautiful Multitude: The Ordination of Reverend Gail Stratton”; Second, Nick Reimann, The Maroon-Loyola University, “Bernie Sanders and Walter Block Share a Common Background”; Third, Cory Thaxton, The Hawkeye-University of Louisiana Monroe, “Best Friends Find Strength in Travel.”

Editorials: First, The Maroon-Loyola University; Second, Corlyn Key, The Hawkeye-University of Louisiana Monroe.

Personal Columns: First, Jake Thrasher, The Daily Mississippian-University of Mississippi, “You are no Less of a Man for Having Been Assaulted”; Second, Olivia Barfield, The Hawkeye-University of Louisiana Monroe; Third, Hiba Tahir, Student Printz-University of Southern Mississippi.

Spot News Photos: First, Samuel Mingo, Student Printz-University of Southern Mississippi, “Silent Protest”; Second, Heather Jewell, The Lion’s Roar-Southeastern Louisiana University, “Students Rally for Higher Education at State Capitol”; Third, Starlight Williams, The Maroon-Loyola University, “Protestors Rally Against President-Elect Donald Trump.”

Features Photos: First, Fadi Shahin, Student Printz-University of Southern Mississippi, “Catching the Picture-Perfect Milky Way”; Second, Ariel Cobbert, The Daily Mississippian-University of Mississippi, “Tory Lanez Performs at The Lyric.”; Third, Fadi Shahin, Student Printz - University of Southern Mississippi, “Burnin’ Love 5k Color Run.”

Sports Photos: First, Cameron Brooks, The Daily Mississippian-University of Mississippi, “Rebels Dominate Sugar Bowl in The Big Easy”; Second, Olivia Zeringue, The Reflector-Mississippi State University, “Chemistry Essential to the Bulldogs”; Third, Adriana Garcia, Student Printz-University of Southern Mississippi, “New Orleans Bowl Tackle.”

Layout and Design: First, Nicholas Davison and Natese Dockery, Xavier Herald-Xavier University of Louisiana, “The Louisiana Flood of 2016”; Second, Naasha Dotiwalla, The Maroon-Loyola University; Third, Emmalyne Kwasny and Jenn McFadden, The Reflector - Mississippi State University.

Website: First, The Daily Mississippian-University of Mississippi; Second, Mark Veals and Yen Nguyen, Xavier Herald-Xavier University of Louisiana; Third, Starlight Williams and Colleen Dulle, The Maroon-Loyola University.

Video: First, Rachael Espaillat and Taylor Galmiche, Loyola Student News Service, “Muses Member to Throw Shoes Honoring Friend who Died”; Second, Taylor Evans, The Maroon-Loyola University, “Students Abroad Respond to Belgium Terror Attacks”; Third, Gabe Garza, The Maroon-Loyola University, “The Increase of Parking Meter Rates Hit Service Industry Worker’s Pockets.”

Multimedia Package: First, Nick Reimann, The Maroon-Loyola University, “David Duke Protest”; Second, Colleen Dulle, Loyola Student News Service, “Pets in Dorm Rooms Comfort College Students in New Orleans”; Third, Taylor Galmiche and Rachel Espaillat, The Maroon-Loyola University, “Heroin and Other Drugs May Soon Kill More Than Murder.”

General Excellence: First, The Daily Mississippian-University of Mississippi; Second, Xavier Herald-Xavier University of Louisiana; Third, Mary Graci and Colleen Dulle, The Maroon-Loyola University.

College News Bureau-Features: First, Ysabel Lola, Loyola Student News Service, “Treme Kids Learn Science, Math, Music and More From Church Program”; Second, Dannielle Garcia, Loyola Student News Service, “Ben Franklin Elementary Students Make ‘Sweet’ Signs for Beignet Fest”; Third, Cam Bonelli, Student Printz-University of Southern Mississippi, “From Kitchen Table to Record Label.”

Winners in College Competition for Radio:

Newscast: First, Matthew Doyle, KSLU-FM-Southeastern Louisiana University; Second, Cassie Davis, WUSM-FM-Southern Miss Radio; Third, Brandon Harrison, WUSM-FM-Southern Miss Radio.

Sportscast or Sports Program: First, Danielle Willis, WUSM-FM-Southern Miss Radio; Second, Cassie Davis, WUSM-FM-Southern Miss Radio; Third, Danielle Willis, WUSM-FM - Southern Miss Radio.

News Story: First, Billy Rainey, WUMS-FM-Ole Miss, “Rebels Against Sexual Assault”; Second, Italiana Anderson, WUMS-FM-Ole Miss, “New Vice-Chancellor of Diversity”; Third, Billy Rainey, WUMS-FM-Ole Miss, “Chancellor’s Investiture.”

Feature Story: First, Kage Laney, WUSM-FM-Southern Miss Radio, “Smart Space Story; Second, Billy Rainey, WUMS-FM-Ole Miss, “Baton Rouge Flooding Efforts”; Third, DeAndria Turner, WUMS-FM-Ole Miss, “Everybody’s Formal.”

Sports Story: First, Sara McAlister, WUMS-FM-Ole Miss, “Ole Miss vs. Georgia”; Second, Riley Mueller, WUMS-FM-Ole Miss, “Rebels Keep Their Heads Up”; Third, Megan Peoples, WUMS-FM-Ole Miss, “Baseball Spring Training.”

Documentary: First, Italiana Anderson, WUMS-FM-Ole Miss, “UM Breast Cancer Research.”

Winners in College Competition for Television:

Newscast: First, Austin Hart, TigerTV-Louisiana State University; Second, News Watch Ole Miss-University of Mississippi; Third, News Watch Ole Miss-University of Mississippi.

Weathercast: First, James Bryant, MSTV-Mississippi State University; Second, Brooke Laizer, MSTV-Mississippi State University; Third, Denise Lee and Teresa Gawrych, MSTV-Mississippi State University.

Sportscast or Sports Program: First, News Watch Ole Miss-University of Mississippi, “Ole Miss Beat Bama”; Second, Parker King and Teresa Gawrych, MSTV-Mississippi State University; Third, Maroon Minute-Loyola University.

News Story: First, Amanda Kitch, Southeastern Channel-Southeastern Louisiana University, “Causeway Toll Increase”; Second, Gabe Garza, Maroon Minute - Loyola U, “Parking Meter Increases”; Third, Chandler Morgan and Payton Green, News Watch Ole Miss - University of Mississippi, “Racial Unity Awareness Week.”

Continuing Coverage: Achievement Awards to Pranaav Jadhav and Teresa Gawrych, MSTV-Mississippi State University, “SA Election Coverage”; Pranaav Jadhav and Teresa Gawrych, MSTV-Mississippi State University, “Presidential Election Coverage.”

Feature Story: First, Maria Goddard, Southeastern Channel-Southeastern Louisiana University, “Lucky the Horse”; Second, Brooke Hotard, TigerTV-Louisiana State University, “UFC Gym and Women”; Third, Julius Kizzee, Hub City TV-University of Southern Mississippi, “Breast Cancer.”

Sports Story: First, Taylor Curet, TigerTV-Louisiana State University, “Beckwith and His Horses”; Second, Julius Kizzee, Hub City TV-University of Southern Mississippi, “Coach Schraeder, Sacred Heart Double Amputee”; Third, Hunter Lovell, TigerTV-Louisiana State University, “Football and Hair.”

Documentary: First, Lauren Layton, Montana Byrd and Georgia Clarke, University of Mississippi, “Election”; Second, Julius Kizzee, Hub City TV-University of Southern Mississippi, “White Privilege at Southern Miss”; Third, Brandon Harrison, Hub City TV-University of Southern Mississippi, “Oddfellows Gallery.”

Video: First, Pranaav Jadhav, Parker King and Teresa Gawrych, MSTV-Mississippi State University, “SA Election Controversy”; Second, Julius Kizzee, Hub City TV-University of Southern Mississippi, “Laurel City”; Third, Parker King, Sara Martin and Teresa Gawrych, MSTV-Mississippi State University, “Media Negligence in Louisiana Flooding.”

Multimedia Package: First, Hub City TV-University of Southern Mississippi, “Bill to Allow Guns in Mississippi Churches”; Second, Marie Simoneaux, Zach Brien and Gabe Garza, Maroon Minute-Loyola University, “Trump Protests”; Third, Quinci Hayward, Ardan Thornhill and Jessica Hayes, Hub City TV-University of Southern Mississippi, “Suicide Awareness.”

Website: First, Colleen Dulle and Starlight Williams, Maroon Minute-Loyola University; Second, Ardan Thornhill, Quinci Hayward and Madeline Bordeline, Hub City TV-University of Southern Mississippi; Third, Katey Roh, Hub City TV-University of Southern Mississippi.

