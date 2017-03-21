President Trump this week will sign an executive order to begin unraveling the Clean Power Plan, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said Sunday, the first step in the lengthy process of dismantling the central piece of former President Barack Obama’s climate change agenda.

The plan, which would limit carbon emissions from power plants and greatly reduce coal’s share of U.S. power generation, was stayed by the U.S. Supreme Court and has not gone into full effect.

Still, Mr. Trump and Mr. Pruitt have said that formally eliminating the plan and returning certainty to the energy marketplace will drive down electricity prices and create jobs.

Mr. Pruitt said the executive order targeting the Clean Power Plan will be signed Tuesday.

“For too long, over the last several years, we’ve accepted a narrative that if you’re pro-growth, pro-jobs, you’re anti-environment. If you’re pro-environment, you’re anti-jobs or anti-growth,” he told ABC’s “This Week.” “And that’s just not where we’ve been as a country throughout our existence. We’ve made tremendous progress on our environment and we can be both pro-jobs and pro-environment, and the executive order’s going to address the past administration’s effort to kill jobs across this country through the Clean Power Plan.”

The executive order, however, is just the first step in what will be a complex process. The EPA still must hold public hearings, accept public comments, consult with stakeholders, and likely face numerous lawsuits in its effort to eliminate the Clean Power Plan altogether.

Specialists have said it will take at least one year, possibly longer, to remove it from the books.

