President Trump jabbed at the House Freedom Caucus and conservative groups Sunday on Twitter, blaming them for derailing the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!” the president tweeted.

Friday’s decision to pull the Republican health care bill was a painful setback for Mr. Trump and his agenda, calling into question the his ability and that of the Republican-run Congress to pass major legislation.

Mr. Trump also blamed Capitol Hill Democrats on Friday for opposing any effort to change Obamacare, despite problems with the laws.

The conservative Freedom Caucus and groups such as Club for Growth and Heritage Action opposed the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, despite pushing for repeal of the law for seven years, because they said it didn’t go far enough to get the federal government out of health care.

