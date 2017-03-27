MIAMI (AP) - Your daily look at news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.

FAMILY VISITING SOUTH FLORIDA HIT BY TRUCK WHILE WALKING

The family was visiting from Eagle Mountain, Utah, and preparing to take a cruise out of Port Everglades when they were hit Sunday evening. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles says 24-year-old Raquel Leota had her lower left leg amputated. Her brother, 10-year-old Tyson Wensel, also has a leg injury. Her husband, 31-year-old Thomas Leota, had minor injuries. Four other family members - two adults and two children - were not hurt.

FLORIDA SURFER OK AFTER SHARK BITES FOOT

Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue spokeswoman Tammy Marris tells local news outlets the 58-year-old man was about 30 to 40 yards offshore when the shark bit him Monday morning.Marris says the man was treated at the scene.She says it was the first reported shark bite on Volusia County’s beaches this year. Last year, 15 shark bites were reported in the county.

WOUNDED USF FOOTBALL PLAYER CHARGED WITH PULLING GUN FIRST

Authorities say a University of South Florida football player who was shot during a road rage incident has been charged with pointing a gun at the shooter and his family. A Tampa police news release says 22-year-old Hassan Childs was charged Monday with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was arrested at a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

FLORIDA OFFICIALS: AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS TO STOP ZIKA CONTINUE

Gov. Rick Scott met Monday with Miami-Dade County officials to discuss Zika preparedness ahead of Florida’s rainy season, when mosquitoes are most prevalent. Officials said fewer travel-related cases are being reported in Florida so far this year, compared with last spring.

WOMAN GUILTY OF SMUGGLING WOMAN FOR SURROGACY, FORCED LABOR

Acting U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Morrow on Monday said 47-year-old Esthela Clark of Jacksonville pleaded guilty to forced labor and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. According to the plea agreement, Clark paid $3,000 to have the victim smuggled o into the U.S. and assured her the surrogacy would be medically supervised.

