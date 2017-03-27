AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas county that has come under fire over so-called “sanctuary city” policies says rules about immigration enforcement are being followed despite new tough talk from the Trump administration.

Travis County Sarah Eckhardt fired back Monday after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said compliance with immigration laws will be required for cities to receive some Justice Department grants. She says Travis County is already in compliance and called the warning “thin cloaking for political retribution.”

President Trump had said during the campaign that he would “defund” sanctuary cities by taking away funding. But legal precedent suggests that would have been difficult to do.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has blocked Travis County from some state grants after the newly elected sheriff announced her jails would no longer honor all immigration detainers.

