In another possible example of the “Trump effect,” U.S. immigration officials have reportedly arrested the illegal-immigrant father of one of the two boys suspected in the rape of a Rockville High School student.

According to Washington TV station WRC-4, Adolfo Sanchez-Reyes was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Friday after it was discovered he and his rape-suspect son were in the U.S. illegally from Guatemala.

An ICE spokesman confirmed to Channel 4, the NBC affiliate in Washington, that Sanchez-Reyes, 43, is the father of Henry Sanchez-Millian, 18. The younger man and another Rockville High student (17-year-old Jose Montano) have been charged with first-degree rape in the attack on a 14-year-old girl at the school.

Sanchez-Millian was taken by the U.S. Border Patrol last August in Texas but benefitted from the Obama administration’s catch-and-release policies for Central American minors. He was sent to live with his father in Maryland, despite Sanchez-Reyes’ illegal status, while his own deportation case is litigated.

