The NCAA is threatening to remove North Carolina from consideration to host championship games for the foreseeable future if the state does not repeal a law regulating public restrooms, locker rooms and showers on the basis of biological sex.

The collegiate sports league will announce championship locations from 2018 to 2022 on April 18, and it said North Carolina will not be among them unless HB2 is repealed.

“Absent any change in the law, our position remains the same regarding hosting current or future events in the state,” the NCAA said in a statement Thursday. “As the state knows, next week our various sports committees will begin making championship site selections for 2018-2022 based upon bids received from across the country.”

“Once the sites are selected by the committee, those decisions are final and an announcement of all sites will be made on April 18,” the statement continued.

The NCAA already pulled seven championship games out of North Carolina this academic year because of the “cumulative impact HB2 had on local communities’ ability to assure a safe, healthy, discrimination free atmosphere for all those watching and participating in our events.”

Under the law, businesses in North Carolina are free to regulate their intimate facilities however they choose. But HB2 has still drawn the ire of major corporations such as Apple, Facebook and Google who say it goes against their values.

In response to the law, the NBA relocated its 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte to New Orleans.

But the threat of boycott has not stopped bathroom bills from cropping up in other states. Sixteen states are considering similar measures this legislative cycle.

