Attorney General Jeff Sessions said it would be “a mistake” for Maryland lawmakers to pass legislation that would limit law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Speaking at the White House Monday, Mr. Sessions said the Justice Department intends to begin punishing sanctuary cities by cutting federal grants from jurisdictions that refuse to honor detainer requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Cooperation between local police and federal immigration officials would help to get illegal immigrants who commit violent crimes off the streets and out of the country, he said.

Mr. Sessions commented on the proposed Maryland law, currently being considered in the Maryland legislature, after he was asked whether he had been in touch with Montgomery County officials over an investigation into a brutal rape that was allegedly committed by at least one illegal immigrant at a local high school.

“Maryland is talking about a state law to make the state an sanctuary state,” Mr. Sessions said, sidestepping any mention of the Montgomery County rape. “That would be such a mistake.”

The proposal would would prevent police from inquiring about a person’s immigration status while they are stopped or detained. It also would block jail officials from holding people in custody solely for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Noting that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has expressed opposition to the proposal, and has said he intends to veto the law if its passed, Mr. Sessions encouraged Maryland officials not to adopt the policy.

“I would plead with the people of Maryland to understand that this makes the state of Maryland more at risk for violence and crime,” he said. “It’s not good policy.”

Montgomery County was thrust into the spotlight last week over the sanctuary jurisdiction debate after a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside Rockville High School by two men, at least one of whom is an illegal immigrant.

Immigration enforcement agents in Texas encountered the man about eight months ago, and issued him a court date for immigration violations. He never showed up, instead he traveled to Maryland where he enrolled in school last fall.

Some say Montgomery County’s sanctuary policy, which generally protects illegal immigrants from being turned over to federal immigration authorities, is partly to blame for the attack because the policy serves as the reason the man came to the area in the first place.

