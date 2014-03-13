Blues music may be good for the soul, but some are saying it can be good for the lungs too.

That’s the idea behind a physical therapy program for sufferers of chronic lung disease, reports NextAvenue, a subsidiary of PBS.

At the Seton Medical Center in Austin, Texas, harmonica lessons are used as an exercise for the lungs as well as for strengthening and toning the muscles of the mouth.

Playing the harmonica also offers benefits in a host of other syndromes, with positive outcomes in treating mental health, learning disabilities, dementia and acute and chronic pain, the magazine reports.

