A new study finds that a diet high in fiber could help offset the occurrence of Type 1, or juvenile, diabetes.

Scientists found that instances of the rodent equivalent of juvenile diabetes was eliminated in a group of mice fed a particular high fiber diet, the Guardian reports.

The findings were provided by researches at Monash University in Melbourne working with Australia’s national science agency.

The hope is that successful testing in humans will lead to the development of a fiber supplement to be given to children, either in meals or beverages.

Type 1 diabetes is an anomaly in which the body produces little or no insulin, the hormone needed to process glucose. The condition usually develops in children before the age of 14.

Around 1.25 million children and adults in the U.S. were reported to have Type 1 diabetes in 2012, according to data from the American Diabetes Association.

