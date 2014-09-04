A young man with an AR-15 at the ready killed three masked individuals during an attempted home invasion in Oklahoma.

Police with Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said a 23-year-old man shot and killed three suspects who entered his father’s home with the intent to burglarize it. The unidentified individuals — who were dressed in black and possessed a knife and brass knuckles — were between the ages of 16 and 18.

“There was a short exchange of words and then gunfire happened,” Deputy Nick Mahoney told a local ABC affiliate on Monday.

Authorities said getaway driver Elizabeth Marie Rodriguez, 21, turned herself in at the Broken Arrow Police Department later in the day. She was interrogated, arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree burglary.

Mr. Mahoney said that a preliminary investigation indicates that the Broken Arrow residents did not know the intruders and acted in self-defense.

“The medical examiner's office is taking possession of all three of the bodies, and they’ll be transported to the medical examiner's office,” Mr. Mahoney added.

