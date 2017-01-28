The way Adil Hasan told it, he’d faced a harrowing ordeal before he was admitted to the United States as an Iraqi refugee.

The 38-year-old was kidnapped, held hostage for a month and tortured by a Shiite militia in a bid to get his brother to drop an investigation he was overseeing at the Iraqi Commission on Public Integrity. He was only released after his brother, Yousif Al Mashhandani, paid a $20,000 ransom.

Federal prosecutors said there was just one problem with Mr. Hasan’s story: none of it was true.

In reality, Mr. Hasan and his brother fabricated the kidnapping story in order to justify their refugee resettlement applications submitted to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees while they were residing in a refugee camp in Jordan, prosecutors said. It was as a result of those falsified accounts that the brothers, as well as Mr. Hasan’s wife, were admitted to the United States as Iraqi refugees in 2008 and later applied for citizenship.

All three are now charged with immigration fraud.

Tuesday’s announcement of the charges by the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia comes at a time that refugee admissions to the United States are coming under heightened scrutiny. President Trump has proposed a 120-day halt of all refugees admissions to the United States to give the State Department and Department of Homeland Security time to review the refugee application and adjudication process to ensure that refugees admitted to the United States do not pose threats to national security. The policy has thus far been blocked by the courts.

Mr. Al Mashhandani, 35, Mr. Hasan and his wife, 32-year-old Enas Ibrahim, all appeared in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Tuesday to face the charge of attempt to obtain naturalization contrary to law.

The two men were held in custody pending a bond hearing scheduled for Friday. Mrs. Ibrahim was released on personal recognizance but will have to comply with numerous conditions.

Family members gathered in court Tuesday wept as the two men were led into the courtroom in handcuffs.

Asked by a federal judge whether they understood the charges against them, the three defendants initially indicated they did not and tried to explain through an interpreter.

“I understand you do not believe you are guilty,” said U.S. District Judge Ivan Davis. “The question is do you understand the charge.”

Far from being held hostage for a month in 2005 as Mr. Hasan initially described, a sworn affidavit written by an FBI agent investigating the case states that he later admitted he “embellished his persecution story in 2008 after being told to do so by other refugees located in refugee camps in Jordan.”

The real story, Mr. Hasan is said to have relayed to the FBI agent in 2016, was that he was stopped at a Shia militia checkpoint, taken from his car and held in a house for five hours. During that time, he was occasionally hit on the shoulder, but he was released without paying any ransom.

In addition to the falsified story about the kidnapping, which prosecutors say Mr. Al Mashhandani also told officials during the refugee screening process, the three are all also accused of attempting to hide their relationship to a man who played a role in the 2004 kidnapping of a U.S. citizen in Iraq. Court documents do not identify the U.S. citizen, but details in the record match details of the kidnapping of contractor Roy Hallums, who was held captive for more than 300 days until a U.S. military raided the compound where he was being held.

Mr. Hasan and Mr. Al Mashhandani are both brothers of Majid Al Mashhadani, a man who was taken into U.S. officials’ custody during a 2005 raid. The man admitted to complicity in the kidnapping.

Years later when the brothers applied for refugees status, they were required to list all family members and relatives. But prosecutors said they and Mrs. Ibrahim all purposed omitted Majid Al Mashhadani’s name from application documents. The affidavit filed in the fraud case indicates that Mr. Al Mashhandani told FBI agents investigating the case in 2016 that he left out the name because “he was told by others applying for refugee status that he would not be allowed into the United States if any immediate family members had a criminal background.”

“What other choice did I have?” he was quoted as telling an FBI agent.

According to the affidavit, Yousif Al Mashhandani’s fingerprints were taken in 2013 when he applied to become a U.S. citizen. Authorities said his fingerprints matched those found on a document that was recovered from the underground bunker where the U.S. citizen was rescued in 2005.

As a result of the criminal charges, all three defendants face up to 10 years in prison and the possibility of deportation.

All three family members will be represented by public defenders service, a representative from which declined to comment after Tuesday’s hearing.

