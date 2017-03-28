Four posters promoting a white nationalist group have once again been found displayed on the University of Maryland campus, the Diamondback student newspaper reported Monday night.

The posters for a group called Identity Evropa were reportedly found Monday morning on a bulletin board in a classroom building on the College Park campus and promptly taken to the biology department’s office, the Diamondback said.

It’s unclear how long the latest batch posters were on display before they were discovered. According to the University of Maryland’s website, the school was on spring break last week, with classes resuming Monday.

The posters in question depict classical European sculptures and bear slogans like “Our future belongs to us” and, “Protect your heritage,” according to the paper.

The doctoral student who found the posters “filed reports with University Police and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion later that afternoon,” but spoke first with the student newspaper, reported the Diamondback.

For its part, the University Police consider the posters an incident of “hate bias” and is asking for anyone with information to contact them.

“Hate bias” incidents are given investigative priority by campus police, the Diamondback explained in December, following a similar incident involving posters pasted to campus property advertising a white nationalist group American Vanguard.

Posters for that group, now renamed Vanguard America, were also found earlier this month on campus, according to the Diamondback.

