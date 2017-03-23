PHOENIX — The owners approved eight playing rules during meetings Tuesday, with a new ban on players leaping over the line of scrimmage to block field goal or extra point attempts perhaps the most notable.

The Seahawks and the Patriots both used the technique in games last season, but there was significant momentum to get rid of it because of its dangers and because it is difficult to enforce.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said before the vote took place that he figured the ban would pass, which he supported, although he added that he didn’t feel too strongly about it. He did say that, as a coach, asking a player specifically to make a risky move like that didn’t sit right with him.

“If a guy gets flipped on his head I think that’s really dangerous, if something bad happens we’re all going to be responsible for that and that’s not good,” Harbaugh said.

In addition to the leap rule, the rule disqualifying players after two unsportsmanlike conduct fouls in a game was made permanent. Last year’s touchback rule, which moved the line of scrimmage up to the 25 following touchbacks, was extended another year to collect more data.

Receivers running routes are now considered defenseless players and crackback blocks by a backfield player in motion are now illegal even within two yards of the tackle.

The sideline replay monitor was also eliminated, meaning that referees will use handheld devices to review plays on the field. Members of the NFL’s officiating team in New York will also make the final calls on reviewed plays, though referees on the field will be able to give input.

Unsportsmanlike conduct now includes committing multiple fouls during the same down in order to manipulate the game clock, and “actions to conserve time” are now illegal after the 2-minute warning in either half.

