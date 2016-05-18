Video games often get a bad rap as mindless entertainment, but new research shows that at least one could hold psychological benefits for players suffering from severe trauma.

Researchers in Europe have found that Tetris is helpful in treating people with post traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, the Independent reported.

In a new study published in the science journal Molecular Psychology, subjects were asked to play Tetris within six hours of experiencing a traumatic event, such as a car crash.

Those who played the computer building blocks game reported less instances of traumatic flashbacks, compared to a group that was given a writing project.

The researchers, associated with Karolinska Institute in Sweden and Oxford University in England, said that the visual demand of the game helped interrupt “intrusive memories,” but more research is needed to determine any long term benefits.

