Congratulations on hitting your steps … oh wait, you have to keep going.

A new study suggests that tracking 15,000 steps, or walking about 7 miles, instead of the trendy 10,000, is the best bet for positive health, The New York Times reports.

Researchers with the University of Warwick England followed Scottish postal workers and found that those who walked their routes — clocking at least 15,000 steps — maintained a healthy weight, trim waistline, a normal metabolism and had no risk for cardiac disease.

The study was published this month in the International Journal of Obesity. Researchers built on the nearly 70-year-old London Transit Workers study, which was one of the first reports to support the notion that physical activity is beneficial, and that remaining seated for the majority of the time is detrimental to one’s health.

