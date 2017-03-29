CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Chandler say five Hamilton High School football players have been arrested in connection with a hazing case.

They say the hazing allegedly occurred between September 2015 and January 2017 on school grounds.

Police say the five players and another student from Chief Hill Learning Academy are facing charges that include sexual assault, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

They say five of the suspects are juveniles and their names aren’t being released.

Police also say that there may be additional hazing victims.

Chandler Unified School District officials say they’re cooperating with police in the investigation and cannot discuss details in the case.

