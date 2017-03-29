LOGAN, Utah (AP) - Some of the alleged sexual assault victims of former Utah State University football player told their stories Wednesday during the first day of a three-day evidentiary hearing in Logan.

One woman said Wednesday that Torrey Green lured her to his apartment by offering to make dinner. Once there, she says he raped her, the Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2ni2ERi)

She later told police she was raped, but didn’t tell officers Green’s name out of fear, she said.

“I was scared. I didn’t want to ruin his life,” she said. Naming him, she said, would “make it real.”

The Associated Press is not naming the women to protect their identities.

Green is accused of sexually assaulting seven women in 2013-2015.

Green was signed by the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons last year but was dropped after the prosecutor’s investigation of the football player was made public.

A spokesman for Green at the time said the player would be found innocent.

The Cache County attorney’s office reviewed the charges after The Salt Lake Tribune reported the allegations last year and that several of the investigations against Green had been closed.

The hearing was delayed Wednesday when defense attorney Skye Lazaro asked that the judge be removed from the case because of bias. Another judge stepped in and ruled that the judge did not show bias and can stay on.

A second victim said during the hearing Wednesday Green tried to sexually assault her in 2014. She didn’t report the crime then, but came forward two years later after seeing news reports about the other alleged victims.

She said Green kept forcing himself on her despite repeated pleas for him to stop. He eventually stopped after she tried to use words to get out of the situation.

She said she kept asking him what his mother would think of what he was doing.

The hearing is expected to continue Thursday and Friday as a judge decides whether there’s sufficient evidence to send Green to trial.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus