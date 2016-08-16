Pro-life activists released a new undercover video Wednesday showing a former Planned Parenthood official suggesting babies born alive after abortions are sometimes left to die.

The video was released less than a day after David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt of the Center for Medical Progress were charged by California prosecutors with 15 felonies for covertly recording Planned Parenthood executives without their consent.

In the video, former Planned Parenthood Arizona medical director DeShawn Taylor says abortion clinics are supposed to transport babies born alive after abortions to the hospital.

“In Arizona, if the fetus comes out with any signs of life, we’re supposed to transport it. To the hospital,” she says.

The pro-life activists posing as fetal tissue buyers ask Ms. Taylor if there is “any standard procedure for verifying signs of life.”

“Well, the thing is, I mean the key is, you need to pay attention to who’s in the room, right?” Ms. Taylor responds.

Mr. Daleiden, CMP project lead, says the video shows Planned Parenthood is willing to “cover up infanticide.”

“The only difference between Planned Parenthood’s barbaric abortion business, and that of the notorious Dr. Kermit Gosnell, is that Gosnell was not so careful as to ‘pay attention to who’s in the room,’ ” Mr. Daleiden said in a statement.

The video was released less than 24 hours after California prosecutors charged Mr. Daleiden and Ms. Merritt with 15 felonies for recording Planned Parenthood officials without their consent. They were also charged with criminal conspiracy to invade privacy.

“The right to privacy is a cornerstone of California’s Constitution, and a right that is foundational in a free democratic society,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “We will not tolerate the criminal recording of confidential conversations.”

The new Center for Medical Progress video takes place at a Planned Parenthood networking event.

The video was released less than 24 hours after California prosecutors charged Mr. Daleiden and pro-life activist Sandra Merritt with 15 felonies for recording Planned Parenthood officials without their consent.

The new Center for Medical Progress video takes place at a Planned Parenthood networking event.

The undercover investigators also ask Ms. Taylor about obtaining intact organs from abortions.

“It’s not a matter of how I feel about it coming out intact, but I gotta worry about my staff and people’s feelings about it coming out looking like a baby,” Ms. Taylor responds.

The Center for Medical Progress released 12 videos in 2015 showing top Planned Parenthood officials discussing the trade of fetal tissue from abortions.

Those videos built momentum to defund the nation’s largest abortion provider, something that could be realized this year by the Republican-controlled Congress.

Mr. Daleiden said the new video underscores the need to defund the abortion giant.

“Elected officials must stop forcing taxpayers to subsidize Planned Parenthood’s criminal abortion business, and the Department of Justice must immediately open a full investigation and prosecute Planned Parenthood to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

Since releasing the videos, the Center for Medical Progress has met opposition from government officials in several states.

The charges brought against Mr. Daleiden and Ms. Merritt in California are a continuation of the investigation spearheaded by Sen. Kamala Harris when she was attorney general.

Mr. Daleiden accused Ms. Harris of raiding his apartment in April and unlawfully seizing video footage related to the Planned Parenthood investigation.

Houston prosecutors also charged the pro-life duo with tampering with government records stemming from their use of fake IDs as a part of the investigation. Those charges were dropped in July.

The video released Wednesday is not part of the CMP videos a federal judge in San Francisco put a gag order on in 2016. Mr. Daleiden said those videos, which were taken at the National Abortion Federation annual conferences in 2014 and 2015, are still coming.

“This footage is just a preview of the damning and incriminating admissions of Planned Parenthood leaders on our further unreleased tapes, being censored by an unconstitutional gag order from a federal judge in San Francisco,” he said.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus