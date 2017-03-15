Out of more than 530,000 refugees settled in the United States since 2010, only 20 were brought to Hawaii for resettlement, according to a senior State Department official.

The data was included in court filings made this week by the Trump administration as it seeks to undercut the Hawaii attorney general’s arguments that the president’s revised executive order on travel and refugees harms the state.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson is set to hear arguments Wednesday over whether to convert his prior temporary restraining order into a preliminary injunction, which would keep the Trump administration’s travel ban on hold while the case works its way through the courts.

The Justice Department is hoping to convince the judge not to extend his order, which since March 15 has prevented the administration from enforcing portions of the revised order that temporarily bans travel of foreign nationals of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen to the United States, temporarily blocks all refugee resettlement in the U.S. and lowers the cap on the number of refugees to be allowed into the United States this year from 110,000 people to 50,000 people.

If Judge Watson refuses to rescind his order, Justice Department attorneys have argued that he could instead scale back its scope, so that it would let the refugee portions of the order take effect. The DOJ argued that plaintiffs in the case have not provided adequate evidence that they are harmed by that part of the executive order.

In briefs submitted last week, the Justice Department argued that most of Hawaii’s arguments against the order were focused on the harms the travel restrictions would cause the state’s economy or tourism industry, with little attention paid to the effects of the refugee restrictions.

“The State’s TRO briefing barely discussed the refugee provisions at all, relegating them to occasional references in passing,” Justice Department attorneys wrote in briefs filed last week.

DOJ attorneys this week filed a declaration from Lawrence Bartlett, the director of the State Department’s Refugee Admissions Office, which details the small number of refugees resettled in Hawaii over the past seven years.

For several years no refugees were resettled in the state, according to the filing. The most refugees ever relocated to the Aloha State over that period was in fiscal 2015 when seven refugees were resettled there.

