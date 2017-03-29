WESTON, Wis. (AP) - The Latest on funeral for a Wisconsin detective killed in the line of duty (all times local):

Hundreds of law officers have escorted a fallen Wisconsin police detective from his funeral at a high school to a funeral home.

The funeral procession for Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland (WHY’-land) moved slowly through Wausau and its southern suburbs on Wednesday.

A chorus of bagpipers first led the pallbearers with Weiland’s casket to the hearse. Some pallbearers wore Green Bay Packers jerseys in memory of Weiland, who loved the Packers.

The Wausau Daily Herald (http://wdhne.ws/2ocgdXv) reports some volunteers hung blue ribbons along the procession route in the morning.

Weiland was among four people killed last week during a shooting rampage in the Wausau area. The suspect, a 45-year-old man, later was shot and wounded by police and remains in custody.

Thousands of mourners turned out to say goodbye to a Wisconsin police detective killed in the line of duty along with three others in northern Wisconsin.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin (http://wdhne.ws/2ocgdXv ) reports an estimated 3,500 people attended the funeral Wednesday for Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland (WHY’-land) at D.C. Everest High School in Weston. Another 1,500 watched the services on YouTube.

Weiland’s father, Thomas Weiland, remembered his son as “a loving and caring son that made his father proud,” and said the veteran officer “put smiles on everybody’s faces.”

Thomas Weiland took a moment in his remarks to remember the other victims: Dianne Look, Karen Barclay and Sara Quirt Sann.

Jason Weiland was killed last Wednesday while establishing a perimeter during a standoff with a man suspected of fatally shooting two bank employees and an attorney. Police shot the 45-year-old suspect, and he remains in custody.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers are among those who have gathered to pay respects to a Wisconsin detective killed in the line of duty along with three others in northern Wisconsin.

The officers, in step, approach the open casket at D.C. Everest High School where they slowly salute Jason Weiland (WHY’-land), killed a week ago when encountering a man accused of also fatally shooting two bank employees and an attorney. The officers from far away jurisdictions are gathered in a demonstration of unity and brotherhood.

They join family, friends and acquaintances packed into the gym. Weiland is survived by his wife Kara and two daughters, Ella and Anna. One of the girls stepped up to the podium at the funeral Wednesday and told the crowd who memories of her dad include camping and their father-daughter dance.

