INDIANAPOLIS — Over the past few days at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Redskins have met with several prospects to learn about their personal backgrounds and football smarts and get a sense of who might be a good fit for the franchise come draft day.

Teams are allowed to interview as many as 60 prospects in 15-minute formal interviews but prospects can also meet informally with team representatives. Meetings, including most with defensive players whose position groups work out later in the week, will continue until the Combine wraps up Monday.

FSU’s Dalvin Cook and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey, two of the best running back prospects in the draft, both said they met with the Redskins.

Washington’s John Ross, an elite wide receiver prospect, also said that he met with the team, as did USC’s JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Alabama tight end O.J. Howard said Friday afternoon that he was scheduled to meet with the team. Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett did so informally.

Howard, who is expected to be the first tight end selected in the draft, was asked to name some of the professional tight ends he likes watching play, and immediately brought up the Redskins’ Jordan Reed.

“Jordan Reed is a guy I love to watch, also, he’s a guy that he’s kind of considered a receiver by a lot of guys but you know, he runs really good routes and the way he runs routes is fantastic. So I try to steal a lot of things from his book,” Howard said.

