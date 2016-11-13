After sitting or kneeling during the national anthem last season, the NFL’s Colin Kaepernick plans to stand during performances of “The Star-Spangled Banner” this year.

The quarterback sat or knelt during the anthem last year to protest police treatment of minorities.

Kaepernick said there has been positive change stemming from his protest and doesn’t want to detract from that, so he’ll no longer kneel during the anthem, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

The change comes as Kaepernick is opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. He is expected to find work as a backup, but could also be considered for a starter’s job.

Kaepernick started 11 games in 2016, completing 59 percent of his passes with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

