MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) - Fire officials in Nassau County say a blaze has destroyed a car business and caused commuter train delays.

Officials say the fire at Precise Auto Detail in Mineola started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say crews from 10 fire departments worked to put out the blaze.

Officials say compressed gas tanks exploded inside the building during the fire. Authorities say no one was hurt.

The fire was contained by 3:30 a.m. Friday. Officials say the fire caused early morning delays for Long Island Rail Road services.

Investigators say the cause of the fire isn’t known yet. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus