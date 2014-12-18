A former Secret Service sent sexually explicit messages to underage girls while guarding the White House during the Obama administration, he told prosecutors Wednesday.

Lee Robert Moore, 38, pleaded guilty in Florida federal court Wednesday to one count of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity and one count of attempting to transfer obscene images. He faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced at a later date, south Florida’s Sun Sentinel newspaper reported.

Prosecutors claimed Moore used a social media app, Meet24, to communicate with young girls while he worked checking IDs at the White House in 2015. For two months Moore used the app to send images, voice and text messages to an account holder he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, but was actually conversing with detectives working undercover on behalf of the Delaware Child Predator Task Force, according to charging documents.

“A number of the online chats between Moore and the undercover officers posing as a female minor were sexual in nature and on several occasions Moore sent pictures of himself, including one sexually explicit image,” prosecutors said.

Moore was arrested in November 2015 and later told authorities he used the app to speak with roughly 10 individuals he believed to be underage girls, including teenagers in Florida, Missouri and Texas with whom he swapped sexually explicit images. Investigators later found “hundreds and hundreds” of explicit conversations he had with children, authorities and adult women, some of which occurred while he guarded the White House.

In one message cited by prosecutors, Moore told an undercover officer he was “[sitting] at box office style booth checking ID’s for entrance into building.” In another he told the purported teenager he was wearing “black tactical pants, a long sleeve polo and my vest.”

Moore was fired after his arrest in 2015 and has been in federal custody ever since. He was already charged by federal prosecutors in Delaware, but the case was transferred to the Southern District of Florida where authorities said one of his teenage victims resided.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus