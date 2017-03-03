LOS ANGELES (AP) - Southern California has hired Deland McCullough to be its new running backs coach and run game coordinator.

USC coach Clay Helton announced the hire Friday.

McCullough spent the past six years in the same job at Indiana, coaching a series of above-average backs for the Hoosiers. He played at Miami (Ohio) before a brief NFL career with Cincinnati and Philadelphia.

McCullough replaces Tommie Robinson, who left the Rose Bowl champion Trojans to join former USC coach Ed Orgeron at LSU.

McCullough inherits a deep stable of talent at Tailback U., including 1,000-yard rusher Ronald Jones II and incoming freshman Stephen Carr, one of the nation’s top high school prospects.

