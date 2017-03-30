The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command is accused by a chaplain’s group of using “unconscious bias” training to undermine soldiers who subscribe to core tenets of the Christian faith.

The Chaplain Alliance for Religious Liberty says that a training plan adopted in January by then-Army Secretary Eric Fanning will surreptitiously try to normalize sexual behavior that Christians consider sinful. The Jan. 18 directive seeks to root out “implicit or unconscious bias” of senior leadership and others in positions of authority.

Ron Crews, a retired Army chaplain and executive director of the group, said the plan was a sociological experiment designed to discourage faith.

“We believe it is code for those who hold orthodox beliefs about sexual matters,” Mr. Crews told Stars and Strips on Wednesday. “The biblical word is sin. […] Fanning is who he is. He was very outward of wanting his view to be acceptable. I have nothing against him,” Crews said. “What I do know is over last eight years our military has been used to push a political agenda.”

Mr. Fanning, who served as the first openly gay Secretary of the Army, dismissed the group’s claims.

“Everybody in the Army should believe there is a path forward for them. Readiness is getting the most out of the force,” he told the newspaper on Wednesday. “I don’t think opportunity and equality are political agendas. I think they’re important American values.”

The former Obama official said that during his tenure captains would respond to his goals by saying, “Look around you. It’s already happening.’”

The Chaplain Alliance for Religious Liberty’s website says its mission is “to ensure that chaplains can defend and provide for the freedom of religion and conscience that the Constitution guarantees all chaplains and those whom they serve.”

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus