The North Carolina general assembly approved legislation Thursday repealing the controversial bathroom bill in an attempt to reset the conversation on how to accommodate people who identify as the opposite sex and end the nearly yearlong boycott against the state.

The bill now goes to the desk of Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper, who said he supports it.

“It’s not a perfect deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation,” Mr. Cooper said in a statement Wednesday.

House Bill 142 would repeal HB2, the law regulating intimate public facilities on the basis of biological sex, but leave the regulation of public, multiple-occupancy restrooms, locker rooms and shower facilities to the state.

The legislation would also prohibit local governments from enacting non-discrimination ordinances regulating private employment practices or public accommodations until 2020.

The repeal did not pass along party lines in the state House and Senate.

The measure passed the upper chamber 32 to 16 and was supported by Senate President Phil Berger and Senate Democrat Leader Dan Blue.

The bill passed the House 70 to 48 and was endorsed by House Democrat Leader Darren Jackson and House Speaker Tim Moore.

Mr. Berger and Mr. Moore, the Republican leaders, said the bill still protects the privacy rights of women and children in public restrooms, locker rooms and showers.

“We believe the four points in Gov. Cooper’s compromise proposal represent a path forward by repealing House Bill 2, protecting citizens’ privacy in bathrooms and changing rooms, authorizing local governments to adopt anti-discrimination ordinances consistent with federal law, and providing legal protections for violations of constitutional rights of conscience,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement.

The gay-rights movement is vehemently opposed to the compromise, saying it does not go far enough to repeal HB2.

Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign, which spearheaded the boycott in North Carolina over the bathroom bill, said the compromise legislation “does not repeal HB2.”

“Instead, it institutes a statewide prohibition on equality by banning non-discrimination protections across North Carolina and fuels the flames of anti-transgender hate,” Mr.Griffin said. “Each and every lawmaker who supported this bill has betrayed the LGBTQ community.”

The compromise is also opposed by the American Civil Liberties Union, Lambda Legal and the National Center for Transgender Equality.

The attempt at compromise comes as the NCAA says it will remove North Carolina from consideration to host championship games for the foreseeable future unless the law is repealed.

But Mr. Griffin encouraged “all businesses, sports leagues and entertainers who have fought against HB2 to continue standing strong with the LGBTQ community attacked by this hateful law.”

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, criticized the compromise bill’s proponents for bowing to corporate pressure.

“While this measure does not lead to the violation of the privacy of women and children by allowing the dangerous policies like Charlotte’s to be re-established, it does signal that elected officials are ultimately willing to surrender to the courts and the NCAA on matters of safety and public policy,” Mr. Perkins said in a statement.

He said the compromise will not prevent the progressive movement from trying to implement its agenda.

“LGBT groups’ fierce opposition to this compromise is very telling,” he said. “For the left, the only compromise they will accept is our total surrender.”

