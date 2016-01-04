Lyft is piloting a bus-like shuttle service in San Francisco and Chicago, TechCrunch reported Wednesday.

A spinoff of the company’s Lyft Line carpooling option, the service, dubbed Shuttle, will have fixed rates and travel along a set route. Normal Lyft ride-sharing services see their prices fluxuate based on demand.

Shuttle will operate between the weekday commuter hours of 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There are no plans as of yet to roll out the program in other cities.

“Lyft Line is the future of rideshare, and we often test new features that we believe will have positive impact on our passengers’ transportation options,” a spokesman told TechCrunch. “We look forward to feedback on Shuttle from the Lyft community; we see a number of commuting use cases that this mode will make easier.”

