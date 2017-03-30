BANGOR, Maine (AP) - New England Patriots fans in Maine will have the chance to celebrate the team’s fifth Super Bowl championship this weekend.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy will be on display at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will be accompanied by a cheerleader and mascot Pat Patriot.

Officials in Bangor and Brewer announced the event on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the center says fans can have one photograph taken with the trophy and should arrive early due to time limits. Guests must bring their own camera.

Photos of just the trophy will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling says he’ll try to bring the trophy to that city as well.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus