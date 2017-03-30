The White House said Thursday that leaders of the House and Senate intelligence committees have been invited to the White House to view intelligence documents relevant to ongoing investigations.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer declined to specify what was in the documents but said that President Trump remains convinced that he and his associates were improperly targeted for surveillance by the Obama administration.

“There has been material that has come to light and we want to make sure the people conducting the investigation have access to it,” said Mr. Spicer.

He said letters were sent to the top Republican and Democrat on both House and Senate intelligence committees inviting them to come to the White House and view the classified material in a secure setting.

The committees are investigating Russian meddling in the election, whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia and allegations that the Obama administration spied on Mr. Trump and his associates.

Last week, Rep. Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, announced that he had viewed intelligence reports that showed Mr. Trump and his associates were swept up in surveillance and their identities “unmasked,” a possible violation of federal privacy laws.

Questions about those documents have persisted, including criticism that Mr. Nunes briefed Mr. Trump about it but not committee members.

At the press briefing, Mr. Spicer said National Security Council staff discovered certain documents “in the ordinary course of business.”

“We felt we had information that was relevant,” he said.

Asked to provide details of the documents, Mr. Spicer said, “I’m not here to share that. It’s not to be shared with people who don’t have the appropriate clearances.”

