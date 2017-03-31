By - Associated Press - Friday, March 31, 2017

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears have waived defensive lineman Ego Ferguson.

A 2014 second-round draft pick, he appeared in 20 games over three years for Chicago and had 36 tackles. Ferguson sat out last season because of a shoulder injury after missing 12 games in 2005 because of a knee problem.

The Bears announced the move Friday.

