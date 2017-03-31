ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) - A former university football player in Utah has been charged with sending anonymous messages to others that incriminated himself.

The Deseret News (http://bit.ly/2nscMYD) reports that while 25-year-old Aubrey Dilone Reed was on Dixie State University’s football team he sent a series of messages to students calling himself a “creep” and telling them about assaults he had committed.

Detectives traced those messages to Reed’s own phone.

Court records state Reed made some messages look like they had come from women he assaulted, while others appeared to come from jealous football players.

His defense attorney Aric Cramer says the messages may have come from someone else who made it look like they were coming from Reed.

Reed was charged earlier this month with electronic communication harassment and could face up to six months in jail.

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com

