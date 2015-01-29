Convicted Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan says he will go on a “hunger strike” to protest “America’s hatred” for Sharia law.

The Nov. 5, 2009, terror attack at Fort Hood, Texas, killed 13 and wounded 32 others. Hasan, a self-proclaimed “soldier of Allah,” was convicted on 13 charges of premeditated murder and 32 of attempted murder Aug. 23, 2013. Although the former Army Major psychiatrist is scheduled to be executed, he plans to use the protracted appeals process to make a political statement.

A handwritten letter obtained by Fox News details plans to “reduce and then maintain a total body weight of 99 pounds [while protesting] America’s hatred for [Sharia] Laws.”

Terror survivor Shawn Manning, a retired Staff Sergeant, told the network that it was absurd for Hasan to think “he still has the right to make a statement.” The veteran, who is fighting legal battles for combat-related injuries, said Hasan has “no regard for human life.”

Attorney John Galligan, the convict’s civilian representation, told Fox News that he envisions a “very lengthy appellate process” regarding his client’s death sentence. He said legal efforts will eventually transition from military appellate courts to “the Supreme Court and thereafter through the tangled web of federal courts.”

