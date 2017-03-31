NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Old Dominion has extended coach Bobby Wilder’s contract through the 2021-22 season.
Athletic director Wood Selig announced the extension Friday. It raises Wilder’s combined salary and supplemental income to $650,000.
Wilder is the only coach the Monarchs have had since reinstating football in 2007 and beginning play two years later. Old Dominion finished this season with a 10-3 record and won its last six games, including a 24-20 victory against Eastern Michigan in the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl.
After a successful rebirth in the Football Championship Subdivision, Old Dominion transitioned to Conference USA in the Bowl Subdivision in 2013.
Wilder’s overall record for eight seasons is 67-30, and each of ODU’s 54 games played at refurbished Foreman Field has been a sellout.
