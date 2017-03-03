PRO BASKETBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jeanie Buss went to court to stop what her attorneys call an attempt by brothers Jim and Johnny Buss to oust her as controlling owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers, an allegation the brothers’ attorneys say has no basis in reality.

The matter came to a quick end when Jeanie Buss withdrew her request for a temporary restraining in Los Angeles County Superior Court after the brothers dropped their request for a board meeting she felt was a move against her, but it may just be the opening skirmish in a bigger family fight over one of the most-storied franchises in sports. A larger lawsuit in probate court is pending.

The public spat comes just over a week after Jeanie Buss removed Jim Buss as the Lakers’ executive vice president of basketball operations and replaced him with Magic Johnson. She also fired longtime general manager Mitch Kupchak, who Johnson replaced with player agent Rob Pelinka.

PRO FOOTBALL

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Colin Kaepernick is a free agent after opting out of his San Francisco 49ers contract.

The six-year veteran quarterback who drew particular attention and headlines last season by not standing for the national anthem, met with new general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan before making the move.

Kaepernick made a meteoric rise with the 49ers under coach Jim Harbaugh, leading them to the 2012 NFC title and a close loss to Baltimore in the Super Bowl. But his career spiraled in recent seasons, and he was benched for journeyman Blaine Gabbert.

Kaepernick threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 starts in 2016. He’s thrown for 72 touchdowns since joining San Francisco as a 2011 second-round draft pick.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that linebacker Reuben Foster, a potential top-10 pick, has been sent home from the NFL’s annual combine.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL wasn’t commenting on the situation. ESPN first reported Foster’s departure, which it said followed a heated argument with a hospital worker.

Foster is widely considered the best inside linebacker coming out of college. He had surgery on his right rotator cuff after completing his senior season. That operation was to have kept him out of on-field drills at the combine.

Linebackers arrived Thursday and had initial hospital exams and X-rays. Their itinerary Friday included full physical exams. They’ll meet the media and do their bench press Saturday with on-field drills Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Philadelphia Eagles will have the No. 14 pick in the NFL draft in April after a coin flip determined a tiebreaker with the Indianapolis Colts.

The coin toss took place at the NFL combine Friday.

Minnesota, which traded its first-round pick to Philadelphia last year for Sam Bradford, and Indianapolis finished the season with 8-8 records and had matching strength of schedules, the first tiebreaker. A flip was the second tiebreaker, and the coin came up with the Vikings logo - giving the 14th spot in the draft to the Eagles.

Indianapolis will have the No. 15 pick.

The NFL draft will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia.

BASEBALL

After David Price consulted two renowned orthopedic doctors, the Boston Red Sox said the left-hander will not need surgery or an injection in his ailing left arm.

Price traveled to Indianapolis on Thursday for consultation with Drs. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who were at the NFL Combine. Price is expected to return Saturday to Boston’s spring training complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

Manager John Farrell said the findings represented a best-case scenario for Price, who will rest and receive treatment for the next seven to 10 days. It is uncertain when Price will resume throwing.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC interim lightweight title bout with Tony Ferguson was canceled after Nurmagomedov was hospitalized due to problems making weight.

One of the most anticipated bouts of the year was scrapped one day before UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena.

Nurmagomedov was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday night, the mixed martial arts promotion said. He was treated and discharged, but the UFC still canceled the fight on the recommendation of Nurmagomedov’s doctors.

“It’s obviously a huge blow,” UFC President Dana White said.

The UFC hasn’t decided whether to reschedule the bout, White added.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus