INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The quarterback crop isn’t particularly deep this year, although Mitch Trubisky, DeShaun Watson, DeShone Kizer and Patrick Mahomes could hear their names called in the first round of the NFL draft.

None are in the conversation to go No. 1 - like Jared Goff did last year.

He’s one of a dozen QBs who were the top overall pick since 2000, when five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was the 199th overall selection.

Here’s a list of the 45 quarterbacks selected in the first round this century:

2016:

1. Jared Goff, California, Rams

2. Carson Wentz, North Dakota State, Eagles

26. Paxton Lynch, Memphis, Broncos

___

2015:

1. Jameis Winston, Florida State, Buccaneers

2. Marcus Mariota, Oregon, Titans

___

2014:

3. Blake Bortles, Central Florida, Jaguars

22. Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M;, Browns

32. Teddy Bridgewater, Louisville, Vikings

___

2013:

16. EJ Manuel, Florida State, Bills

___

2012:

1. Andrew Luck, Stanford, Colts

2. Robert Griffin III, Baylor, Redskins

8. Ryan Tannehill, Texas A&M;, Dolphins

22. Brandon Weeden, Oklahoma State, Browns

___

2011:

1. Cam Newton, Auburn, Panthers

8. Jake Locker, Washington, Titans

10. Blaine Gabbert, Missouri, Jaguars

12. Christian Ponder, Florida State, Vikings

___

2010:

1. Sam Bradford, Oklahoma, Rams

25. Tim Tebow, Florida, Broncos

___

2009:

1. Matthew Stafford, Georgia, Lions

5. Mark Sanchez, USC, Jets

17. Josh Freeman, Kansas State, Buccaneers

___

2008:

3. Matt Ryan, Boston College, Falcons

18. Joe Flacco, Delaware, Ravens

___

2007:

1. JaMarcus Russell, LSU, Raiders

22. Brady Quinn, Notre Dame, Browns

___

2006:

3. Vince Young, Texas, Titans

10. Matt Leinart, USC, Cardinals

11. Jay Cutler, Vanderbilt, Broncos

___

2005:

1. Alex Smith, Utah, 49ers

24. Aaron Rodgers, Cal, Packers

25. Jason Campbell, Auburn, Redskins

___

2004:

1. Eli Manning, Mississippi, Chargers

4. Philip Rivers, North Carolina State, Giants

11. Ben Roethlisberger, Miami (Ohio), Steelers

22. J.P. Losman, Tulane, Bills

___

2003:

1. Carson Palmer, USC, Bengals

7. Byron Leftwich, Marshall, Jaguars

19. Kyle Boller, Cal, Ravens

22. Rex Grossman, Florida, Bears

___

2002:

1. David Carr, Fresno State, Texans

3. Joey Harrington, Oregon, Lions

32. Patrick Ramsey, Tulane, Redskins

___

2001:

1. Michael Vick, Virginia Tech, Falcons

___

2000:

18. Chad Pennington, Marshall, Jets

___

