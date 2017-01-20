Two anti-Trump activists have pleaded guilty to conspiracy after being caught on a Project Veritas video plotting to set off stink bombs and sprinklers at an inaugural ball in January.

Paul “Luke” Kuhn and Colin B. Dunn were sentenced Thursday to community service but no jail time after entering guilty pleas in D.C. Superior Court on charges of unlawful conspiracy to commit an offense.

A third defendant, Scott Ryan Charney, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

All three activists are affiliated with the D.C. Anti-Fascist Coalition, an arm of DisruptJ20, which describes itself as an “antifa,” or “anti-fascist,” protest group.

Project Veritas President James O’Keefe said he was disappointed that Kuhn and Dunn were able to avoid jail sentences. The two will be required to complete 48 hours’ community service over the next six months, he said.

“We are very happy our undercover videos were used to protect Americans,” Mr. O’Keefe said in a statement. “It is a shame, however, that they were let off with such a light sentence.”

DisruptJ20, whose slogans include “no peaceful transition,” crowed on Twitter that “activists to serve no jail time from @JamesOKeefeIII’s failed sting operation.”

The group, which held about a dozen “direct action” protests surrounding the Jan. 20 inauguration, has set up a legal defense fund for arrested activists.

An undercover video filmed by a Project Veritas investigator showed the three men making plans to disrupt the DeploraBall — a sold-out, black-tie inaugural fete held at the National Press Building.

“If you had a pint of butyric acid, I don’t care how big the building is, it is closing,” Kuhn said in the video, referring to an ingredient commonly used in stink bombs.

Said Dunn: “I’m trying to think through how to get all the sprinklers to go off at once.”

After the hidden-camera footage was released Jan. 16, DisruptJ20 argued that the activists were aware they were being filmed by a Project Veritas investigator and deliberately fed him false information.

“Tell it to the judge,” Mr. O’Keefe responded.

Organizers of the DeploraBall contacted the FBI and local law enforcement after finding that some activists affiliated with DisruptJ20 had purchased tickets to the Jan. 19 affair.

Project Veritas brought the video to the FBI, Secret Service and D.C. police in what was described as “an unprecedented move for our organization.”

Attendees for the DeploraBall, which sold more than 1,000 tickets, were met outside by screaming protesters but no stink bombs, according to reports.

