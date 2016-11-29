INDIANAPOLIS — On the same night as he turned 50, Jay Gruden signed a two-year contract extension with the Redskins, a league source confirmed.

ESPN’s John Keim first reported the deal Saturday night.

Coming in the middle of a week when the organization has been shrouded in uncertainty and drama surrounding general manager Scot McCloughan, Gruden’s extension provides some stability.

Gruden was in the fourth year of a five-year deal in Washington. He signed a deal worth over $20 million guaranteed, a rare commitment to a head coach, in 2014 and has gone 21-26-1 since, with winning seasons in each of the past two years.

Gruden’s extension, at a minimum, gets a positive story into the Redskins news cycle. At most, it could help the team reassure coaching staff candidates and players, including quarterback Kirk Cousins, that the organization isn’t falling apart.

In any case, it’s a nice birthday present for Gruden.

