Redskins linebacker Trent Murphy could miss the first four games of the 2017 season due to a suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the Washington Post reported Sunday evening.

Murphy is reportedly appealing the suspension.

Should the suspension be upheld, the Redskins would be without one of their core pass rushers for the first quarter of the season. Murphy played over 61 percent of defensive snaps in 2016, in the mix with Ryan Kerrigan and Preston Smith.

Murphy recorded a career-high nine sacks as well as three forced fumbles over 16 games in his third and best year with the team. Murphy, 26, was a second-round pick out of Stanford in 2014.

