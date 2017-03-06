JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Florida’s winningest high school football coach is stepping down from his position at The Bolles School in Jacksonville because of health issues.

Corky Rogers told the Florida Times-Union (https://goo.gl/nEADWA) Monday that he doesn’t have the energy to continue in a head coaching capacity. Rogers has won 10 state titles with the Bulldogs over 28 seasons and has compiled a 465-84-1 record in 45 years. Rogers‘ longtime assistant coach, Wayne Belger, will take over as interim head coach.

Rogers says he’s always wanted to put everything into his job. The 73-year-old says he still has the desire to coach, but his lack of energy isn’t fair to the players.

Rogers was an offensive coordinator at Ribault Junior High for three years before becoming head coach at Robert E. Lee High School in 1972. He took the Bolles job in 1989.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus