The U.S. Marine Corps is trying to figure out how to close a “critical gap” of one of its most deadly assets — scout snipers.

Increased washout rates among those training for the Marine Corps’ scout sniper military occupational specialty has caught the attention of officials. A graduation rate of 44 percent in 2016, compared to 56 percent in 2012, is making it difficult to maintain roughly 300 trained scout snipers across the force.

“The significant causes of attrition in the course are in practical application evaluations, which includes stalking, marksmanship and land navigation,” Training Command told Marine Corps Times in a statement Sunday. “The eligibility requirements and training requirements have not been made more difficult.”

Maj. Henry Nesbit, deputy infantry advocate for the Ground Combat Element Branch of Plans, Policies, and Operations, also addressed the problem.

“While we remain proud of those who achieve the hard-earned right to be a scout sniper, we recognize that there is a critical gap that must be addressed,” the officer said.

The Marine Corps may respond by allowing students of its 79-day Scout Sniper Basic Course to spend time with operational units in between stalking and marksmanship phases.

“The intent is to give a sniper student the basic skills they need to join their unit under seasoned scout snipers,” Maj. Henry Nesbit said. “Then they will be doing [on-the-job-training] out in the operating environments and doing certain skills, holding certain billets at a lower level in their teams to gain that experience and be mentored and coached under the senior scout snipers of their unit prior to going to the advanced course — and having a greater chance of success.”

The official added a caveat: Such a plan is “predecisional” at this point since he does not want to “get ahead of the commandant.”

“We’re testing the concept at this point,” he said.

“Everyone wants to be a scout sniper but it’s just not meant to be for everybody,” former Army and Marine Corps Times reporter Gina Cavallaro told the newspaper. “It takes discipline and maturity and skill. Anybody can pick up a rifle and shoot a target. But to be sniper you have to really be switched on.”

