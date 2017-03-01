The U.S. Supreme Court sent a major case regarding transgender rights back to a lower court to be reconsidered in light of the Trump administration’s withdrawal of an order compelling public schools to regulate intimate facilities on the basis of gender identity.

In a one-sentence order Monday, the Supreme Court vacated the appellate court ruling that sided with a transgender student, Gavin Grimm, against a Virginia school board over the right to use the boys’ restroom. The highest court agreed to take the case in October, and oral argument was scheduled for later this month.

Joshua Block, senior staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, which represents the transgender student, said he was “disappointed” in the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the case.

“This is a detour, not the end of the road, and we’ll continue to fight for Gavin and other transgender people to ensure that they are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” Mr. Block said in a statement.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit is now tasked with rehearing the case and determining whether Title IX, which bars discrimination on the basis of “sex” in education, also applies to gender identity.

The appellate court initially ruled in favor of the transgender student, but relied heavily on the Obama administration’s interpretation of Title IX in doing so.

Citing Title IX, the U.S. Departments of Education and Justice sent a letter to public schools nationwide last year threatening to withhold federal funding if they did not regulate intimate facilities on the basis of gender identity.

That interpretation was withdrawn last month by the Trump administration, which said whether transgender students use the restrooms, locker rooms and shower facilities consistent with their biological sex or the one with which they identify is a matter best left to the states.

Sarah Warbelow, legal director for the Human Rights Campaign, blamed the Trump administration for the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the case.

“Now, thousands of transgender students across the country will have to wait even longer for a final decision from our nation’s highest court affirming their basic rights,” she said in a statement.

Ryan Anderson, senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, said the Trump administration “deserves much credit” for interpreting Title IX “as written despite intense criticism from the LGBT left.”

“Two weeks ago, the Trump administration did the right thing in removing a misguided and unlawful federal policy on transgender locker rooms, bathrooms, and showers,” Mr. Anderson said in a statement. “That action by the Trump administration created the space for local schools to find solutions that respect the privacy and safety of all students.”

