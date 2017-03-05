SOCCER

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) - The U.S. Soccer Federation has adopted a policy that says national team players “shall stand respectfully” during national anthems.

The policy was approved last month but came to light Saturday before the U.S. women’s national team lost to England in a SheBelieves Cup match. A Fox Soccer analyst posted an image of the rule on Twitter.

The policy comes after midfielder Megan Rapinoe knelt during the anthem at a pair of national team matches last year. Rapinoe has said she wanted to express solidarity with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knelt last season in an attempt to bring attention to racial inequality.

Rapinoe was not on the roster for the national team for the SheBelieves Cup tournament while she continues to regain her form after knee surgery. She also knelt last year during a game with the Seattle Reign, her National Women’s Soccer League team.

MOSCOW (AP) - A Russian lawmaker has proposed an unorthodox solution to the country’s problems with soccer hooliganism ahead of next year’s World Cup - legalize it and make it a spectator sport.

Organized groups of Russian fans, many with martial arts training, fought English fans on the streets of Marseille during last year’s European Championship.

That inspired Igor Lebedev, who sits in the Russian parliament, to draw up rules for what he calls “draka,” the Russian word for “fight” - 20 fighters on each side, unarmed, in an arena.

In a statement on the website of the nationalist LDPR party, Lebedev said organized brawls “could turn fans’ aggression in a peaceful direction.” He also claimed it would serve as an “example” for English fans, who he characterized as undisciplined louts and poor fighters.

PRO FOOTBALL

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Washington receiver John Ross III ran the 40-yard dash in a record-setting 4.22 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.

Ross completed the feat on his first attempt Saturday, breaking Chris Johnson’s record of 4.24 seconds in 2008.

While Ross was winding down, he appeared to hurt his left leg. The NFL Network reported that Ross wouldn’t do any more drills during the workout because of sore calves.

Ross told the league’s television network he felt good but “got tight at the end.”

One player who was impressed after hearing the time was Texas A&M; defensive end Myles Garett, who just shook his head. Garrett is the current favorite to be picked first overall in April’s draft.

PRO BASKETBALL

Change is coming to the defense-optional All-Star Game, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants to hear ideas.

Silver and players’ union President Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers have spoken about how to make the game more competitive. No decisions have been made, but the Western Conference’s 192-182 win over the Eastern Conference last month in New Orleans underlined such a need.

Some All-Stars said that night they would like to see a more authentic game, and the league apparently agrees.

“We will change it by next year,” Silver said. “It shouldn’t be playoff intensity, but the guys should be playing.”

Next year’s game is in Los Angeles.

GOLF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump’s recent executive order calling for a review of a rule protecting small bodies of water from pollution and development is strongly supported by golf course owners who are wary of being forced into expensive cleanups on their fairways.

It just so happens that Trump’s business holdings include a dozen golf courses in the United States, and critics say his executive order is another unseemly conflict of interest that would benefit Trump properties if it goes through.

Trump’s order targets a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule released under former President Barack Obama in 2015 that redefined “waters of the United States” protected under the Clean Water Act of 1972 to include smaller creeks and wetlands.

The administration did not respond to requests for comment by The Associated Press.

BOXING

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A court-ordered DNA test shows a man who has long claimed to be the father of the late boxing champ Johnny Tapia is not his dad after all, in the latest saga involving the troubled boxer after his death.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that a copy of the test results obtained by the newspaper indicates conclusively that Jerry Padilla is not Tapia’s biological father.

The results come after a state district judge ordered the DNA test in connection with a lawsuit filed by Tapia’s widow, Teresa. She sued Padilla in 2015, saying he used photos of the Albuquerque-born boxer without permission and used his name to “promote various ventures and enterprises.”

Padilla said he couldn’t comment until the results were verified and examined by a third party.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Missouri fired basketball coach Kim Anderson after less than three seasons with his alma mater.

Tigers athletic director Jim Sterk said in a statement Sunday that he asked Anderson to step down after next week’s SEC Tournament. Missouri is the No. 14 seed and plays Auburn on Wednesday night.

Anderson took over a program in disarray after leading Central Missouri to the Division II national championship but was never able to get things going in the right direction. He compiled a 26-67 record with the Tigers, who were 7-23 and 2-16 in the SEC this season.

Anderson was a conference player of the year for Missouri before spending two stints as Norm Stewart’s assistant coach. But despite his history with the Tigers, he never seemed to be embraced by an agitated fan base weary after the shaky tenures of Quin Snyder, Mike Anderson and Frank Haith.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus